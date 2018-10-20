Victor Osimhen reaping rewards of Charleroi loan move

Three months can make a whole world of difference in the career of a professional footballer, and that is the case for Victor Osimhen, who is steadily replicating his eye-catching youth level scoring form in the Jupiler League.

The Nigerian forward, who is on a season-long loan from Vfl Wolfsburg at Sporting Charleroi, continued his impressive scoring streak, netting his fifth league goal of the campaign in his seventh appearance at Gent on Friday night.

However, the transition wasn't projected to go smoothly for Osimhen this season, especially since no clubs -- not even parent team Wolfsburg -- were willing to take a chance on him after a wretched start to his professional career.

The 2015 FIFA U17 Golden Ball and Silver Ball award winner had suffered the misfortune of failing trials at Club Brugge and Zulte-Waregem in July and August, with both clubs apparently skeptical about his fitness.

It would appear Charleroi took a calculated gamble to provide him with a temporary home to aid his development, and it's proving to be the right decision having netted four goals in his last three games, including a brace in the final five minutes against Zulte-Waregem.

The 19-year-old wonderkid is enjoying what could best be described as a career resurgence, but how did it almost go wrong for the talented forward?

Osimhen became one of the hottest teenage prospects in world football after his 10 goals in seven matches at the FIFA U17 World Cup led Nigeria to a fifth title at that level.

Expectedly clubs began to queue for the services of a player who only weeks after that triumph in Chile was a part of the Nigeria U23 team that emerged as champions at the 2015 Africa U23 Cup of Nations, after which he also picked up the 2015 CAF Youth Player of the Year award.

Amidst interest from North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, Osimhen chose to join Bundesliga team Wolfsburg (https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/35569526) where he was expected to have a better chance of first-team progression, and follow in the footsteps of compatriot Jonathan Akpoborie at the Volkswagen Arena.

A combination of injuries, limited playing time, loss of form and an apparent lack of faith from the Wolfsburg coaches soon saw Osimhen surplus to requirement, and he looked to tow the path of former Golden Eaglets forwards Solomon Okoronkwo and Macauley Chrisantus, who both failed to make the grade in Germany despite their high profiles as teenagers.

While it might be tough to admit, perhaps the move to Germany came a little too early for the forward, and a 'step down' to Belgium -- a developmental league of solid reputation which has previously benefited other Nigerian players -- is the right call.

Under the guidance of Felice Mazzu at Charleroi, Osimhen has gradually warmed his way into the heart of the coach, who has installed him as a first-team starter after getting 40 minutes in his opening two league matches as a substitute.

He repaid Mazzu's faith with a goal on his first league start away to Waasland-Beveren, and has impressively gone on to start and finish his last five successive league matches.

Remarkably for a player who had suffered multiple injuries in his early days in Germany, which threatened to stall his progression, Osimhen has worked his way back to fitness, displaying excellent physical condition after two months at Charleroi.

With Osimhen having a sense of belonging, playing regularly and enjoying the support of his club coach, his next target could be to add to his two international caps for the Super Eagles, where he continues to be highly rated by Gernot Rohr.

Consistency is key to his continued progression and it could be a major test of character to maintain his form and fitness throughout the campaign in Belgium.

If Osimhen manages to maximise the opportunities afforded by his season-long loan, he will not only continue to grab the headlines, but ultimately scale a major hurdle in his quest to become one of the most lethal finishers of his generation.