Nigerians extend scoring streak in Europe

KweséESPN reviews the performances of Nigerian players at the weekend, with a good number finding the back of the net across Europe's top leagues.

Two-cap Nigeria international and Watford forward Isaac Success opened his Premier League account for the season in the Hornets' 3-0 victory against Huddersfield Town. It was a second successive league start for Success, who featured for 83 minutes.

Wilfred Ndidi struck an 89th-minute leveller for Leicester City in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium, on his 60th Premier League appearance. The goal ended a 45-game scoring drought for the hard-tackling midfielder in the league, with his last strike coming against Watford in May 2017.

Kelechi Iheanacho was on for 62 minutes, but failed to add to his solitary Premier League strike this season.

Alex Iwobi earned his third Premier League start of the season for Arsenal in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. He played the entire match as the Gunners' seven-game league winning streak came to an end.

In the Championship, midfielder Ebere Eze was subbed off at full-time in Queens Park Rangers' 1-0 home victory against Aston Villa.

Semi Ajayi was on from start to finish in the heart of defence for Rotherham United, who secured a 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Sone Aluko was introduced in the final minute of Reading's 2-0 away loss at Swansea City.

In Belgium, red-hot teenage sensation Victor Osimhen found the back of the net for a third successive league game for Sporting Charleroi away to Gent in an eventual 2-1 defeat. The 19-year-old forward struck in the 42nd-minute -- his fifth league goal of the campaign -- and featured for the entire match.

Compatriot Anderson Esiti played the full 90 minutes for Gent, while clubmate Taiwo Awoniyi was introduced off the substitute's bench with 10 minutes left to play.

Stephen Odey netted for a third successive game in all competitions for FC Zurich, who lost 3-2 at St Gallen. It was the forward's fourth league goal of the campaign.

In Norway, Ifeanyi Matthew was on the score-sheet for the first time this season, netting in the 83rd-minute for Lillestrom in a 3-2 defeat at Ranheim.

Samuel Adegbenro opened the scoring in the 14th-minute for Rosenborg in the champions' 2-1 away victory at Brann.

Ola Aina made his sixth Serie A start in his eighth appearance of the season in Torino's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. The 22-year-old featured as a left wingback.

William Troost-Ekong lined up for 90 minutes in a back three for Udinese, who secured a 2-2 away draw at Genoa.

Kenneth Omeruo made his second successive La Liga start of the season for Leganes in their 2-0 away defeat at Levante. The 25-year-old defender was cautioned in the 70th-minute.

In the Segunda Division, Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made a second appearance of the season for Elche in a 2-0 win against Real Zaragoza.

Anthony Ujah played the final 21 minutes and received an 88th-minute yellow card in Mainz's 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich.

In Bundesliga 2, left-back Jamilu Collins continues to be an ever present in Paderborn's defence, making his eighth appearance of the league season in a 3-3 home draw against SV Sandhausen.

Samuel Kalu made a return to the Bordeaux line-up in a 1-0 home defeat to OGC Nice. The winger had featured as a substitute in his last two games, but played for 90 minutes at the Matmut Atlantique.

In Turkey, Emem Eduok was subbed off in the 90th-minute of Kasimpasa's 1-1 draw against Erzurum BB.

Ogenyi Onazi was on from start to finish for Trabzonspor, who secured a 1-1 away result at Antalyaspor.

Lokomotiv Moscow's Brian Idowu was on for 90 minutes, like his compatriot Fegor Ogude in the opposition, as the champions cruised to a 3-0 away win at Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.

In Bulgaria, defender Stephen Eze played 90 minutes for Lokomotiv Plovdiv, who were 2-1 winners against Vitosha Bistritsa.