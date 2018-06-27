Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Next
Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria

Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Watch the 2018 FIFA Word Cup live

FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against John Obi Mikel of Nigeria

Mikel vs. Messi: The Final Chapter

Football Colin Udoh
Tactics: How can Nigeria beat Argentina?

Football Irfan Kawri, KweséESPN
Will Argentina get the job done against Nigeria?

ESPN FC TV
Lionel Messi's apparent malaise won't be helped by the fact that his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is thriving at this World Cup so far.

Nigeria to show 'no mercy' vs. Messi, Argentina

Nigeria Reuters
Nigeria unfazed by Argentina turmoil ahead of Group D finale

FIFA World Cup
World Cup Predictor: All eyes on Argentina

FIFA World Cup
Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr attends a press conference

Nigeria ignoring rumours of Argentina chaos

Nigeria Colin Udoh
How do you stop Lionel Messi?

FIFA World Cup
Australia

World Cup LIVE: Australia, Argentina need a miracle

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Francis Uzoho of Nigeria celebrates with team mate Kenneth Omeruo

Set-pieces could make or break Nigeria

FIFA World Cup Colin Udoh
If John Mikel Obi (10) or Odion Ighalo (9) score for Nigeria at the Russia 2018 they will be breaking poor FIFA World Cup scoring records for players wearing their respective squad numbers

Mikel fractures metacarpal but will play against Argentina

Football Colin Udoh
NigeriaNigeria
ArgentinaArgentina
Fox 6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Kenneth Omeruo (L) of Nigeria and Jon Bodvarsson of Iceland in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Obuh unsurprised by composed Omeruo

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Extra Time: Best World Cup goal, Belgium's chances and more

ESPN FC TV
Kenneth Omeruo of Nigeria passes the ball

Omeruo makes his mark against Iceland

Nigeria Colin Udoh
How VIPs enjoy the World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Nigeria's Ikeme issues leukaemia update

Football Ed Dove
Ahmed Musa excelled as Nigeria beat Iceland in Volgograd.

Five standout Super Eagles records against Iceland

Nigeria Colin Udoh
By Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria's Super Eagles will attempt to progress for only a fourth time in six appearances to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup when they take on Argentina in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

We take a look at the facts and figures from the Super Eagles' previous final group matches, as well as past encounters with Argentina.

0 - Number of points Nigeria have earned points against Argentina or any South American opposition in five previous attempts at the FIFA World Cup (Nigeria 1-2 Argentina, 1994), (Nigeria 1-3 Paraguay, 1998), (Nigeria 0-1 Argentina, 2002), (Nigeria 0-1 Argentina, 2010), (Nigeria 2-3 Argentina, 2014)

1 - Numbers of final group game wins Nigeria have achieved in five previous attempts (Nigeria 2-0 Greece, 1994), and fastest final group-stage goal the Super Eagles have conceded, scored in the first minute by Celso Ayala of Paraguay in 1998.

2 - Number of times Nigeria have played South American opposition (Paraguay and Argentina), and clean-sheets kept (Greece and England) in their final group game at the FIFA World Cup.

3 - Total number of goals Nigeria have scored against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup (Samson Siasia, 1994; Ahmed Musa 2, 2014)

4 - Number of FIFA World Cup victories Argentina have achieved against Nigeria.

5 - Number of times Nigeria have previously contested a final group game at the FIFA World Cup.

6 - Total numbers of goals Nigeria have conceded against South American opposition in their final group games.

7 - Total numbers of goals Nigeria have scored in five previous final group matches (Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Wilson Oruma, Kalu Uche, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Ahmed Musa 2)

8 - Jersey number of the only player (Yakubu Aiyegbeni) to score a penalty for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup, which came in the final group game against South Korea in 2010.

9 - Total number of yellow cards the Super Eagles have accumulated in the final group games since 1994.

10 - Captain Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha's jersey number on the day Nigeria and England played a 'clean' match, which failed to produce a single caution on both sides in 2002.

11 - The minute in which Wilson Oruma equalised for Nigeria against Paraguay in 1998.

23 - Jersey number of the youngest squad member to ever feature for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup (Femi Opabunmi, 17 Years 3 Month, vs. England, 2002.

Comments

