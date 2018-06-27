Facts and figures ahead of Nigeria vs Argentina

Nigeria's Super Eagles will attempt to progress for only a fourth time in six appearances to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup when they take on Argentina in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

We take a look at the facts and figures from the Super Eagles' previous final group matches, as well as past encounters with Argentina.

0 - Number of points Nigeria have earned points against Argentina or any South American opposition in five previous attempts at the FIFA World Cup (Nigeria 1-2 Argentina, 1994), (Nigeria 1-3 Paraguay, 1998), (Nigeria 0-1 Argentina, 2002), (Nigeria 0-1 Argentina, 2010), (Nigeria 2-3 Argentina, 2014)

1 - Numbers of final group game wins Nigeria have achieved in five previous attempts (Nigeria 2-0 Greece, 1994), and fastest final group-stage goal the Super Eagles have conceded, scored in the first minute by Celso Ayala of Paraguay in 1998.

2 - Number of times Nigeria have played South American opposition (Paraguay and Argentina), and clean-sheets kept (Greece and England) in their final group game at the FIFA World Cup.

3 - Total number of goals Nigeria have scored against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup (Samson Siasia, 1994; Ahmed Musa 2, 2014)

4 - Number of FIFA World Cup victories Argentina have achieved against Nigeria.

5 - Number of times Nigeria have previously contested a final group game at the FIFA World Cup.

6 - Total numbers of goals Nigeria have conceded against South American opposition in their final group games.

7 - Total numbers of goals Nigeria have scored in five previous final group matches (Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Wilson Oruma, Kalu Uche, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Ahmed Musa 2)

8 - Jersey number of the only player (Yakubu Aiyegbeni) to score a penalty for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup, which came in the final group game against South Korea in 2010.

9 - Total number of yellow cards the Super Eagles have accumulated in the final group games since 1994.

10 - Captain Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha's jersey number on the day Nigeria and England played a 'clean' match, which failed to produce a single caution on both sides in 2002.

11 - The minute in which Wilson Oruma equalised for Nigeria against Paraguay in 1998.

23 - Jersey number of the youngest squad member to ever feature for Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup (Femi Opabunmi, 17 Years 3 Month, vs. England, 2002.