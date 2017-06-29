Nigeria, Ghana fall in FIFA rankings; Egypt hold Africa's top spot

Egypt remain Africa's highest-ranked side in the latest edition of the FIFA world rankings, released on Thursday, while Nigeria and Ghana have dropped one place each.

The Pharaohs were defeated in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, but are the only one of the continent's nations to find themselves in the world's top 25 teams, dropping four places to 24th.

They're followed by non-movers Senegal, who remain 27th in the overall standings, one ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Leopards are Africa's biggest climbers inside the continent's top 15 teams, moving 11 places in the overall standings to take 28th place.

Florent Ibenge led his side to triumphs over Botswana and neighbours the Republic of Congo in June, although they face a stern test in September when they meet Tunisia in a Nations Cup qualifying double-header.

Africa's champions Cameroon -- 36th overall -- complete the continent's top five, ahead of Nigeria, who drop one place after their defeat by South Africa, Burkina Faso, Algeria and Ghana.

The Ivory Coast's miserable start to life under Marc Wilmots came at a cost after defeats by the Netherlands and Guinea see them drop nine places overall.

While Mauritania and Sierra Leone are Africa's big climbers, moving up 23 and 30 places respectively, their progress comes in stark contrast to Namibia. The Brave Warriors' 62-place drop makes them the world's biggest fallers last month.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.