Nigeria, Ghana fall in FIFA rankings; Egypt hold Africa's top spot

Previous
French Guiana
Canada
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Honduras
Costa Rica
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Edmonton
North Carolina FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tianjin Quanjian
Guangzhou R&F
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Africa
Namibia
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tanzania
Lesotho
(4) 0
(2) 0
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Sivasspor sign Nigeria's Echiejile

Football KweséESPN Reporter
Read
William Troost-Ekong

Troost-Ekong agrees Bursaspor deal

Nigeria Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read

Man City to prematurely offload Iheanacho?

English Premier League
Read

Wolves' Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia

Wolverhampton Wanderers PA Sport
Read

Nigeria, Ghana fall in FIFA rankings

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Emenike completes Olympiakos move

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read
Enyeama applaudes the Lille fans at half time during their UEFA Champions League third qualifying match against Grasshopper Club Zurich

Nantes in Enyeama chase

Nigeria Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read
Ofoke Benard of Rivers United during the 2017 CAF Confederations Cup football match between Rivers United and Club Africain

Rivers United's failure extends Nigerian club malaise

Nigeria Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read
Chidozie Awaziem of FC Porto in action during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

Nigerian Awaziem joins Nantes

Nigerian Awaziem joins Nantes Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read

Eder, Enyeama among 11 frozen out at Lille

Lille Ian Holyman
Read
Amaju Pinnick

NFF inaugurates AITEO Cup Committee

Football Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read

Key talking points from NPFL matchday 27

Football Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read

NPFL Preview: Akwa United, Enyimba the pick of the bunch

Nigeria Professional Football League Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read

Victor Moses models new Chelsea kit

Football KweséESPN Reporter
Read

Can depleted Rivers United beat Club Africain?

CAF Confederation Cup Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read
Henry Onyekuru, one of Nigeria's top goal-scorers in Europe, was left off the national squad for the May 26 friendly against Corsica.

Four takeaways from Onyekuru's Everton move

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweseESPN
Read

Cameroon's failure is good news for Nigeria

Nigeria Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read

Rivers-Shooting clash lights up Port Harcourt

Nigeria Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Read

The Tragedy of the Nigeria Players' Union

Nigeria Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read
Ben Ngita of TP Mazembe challenged by Onismor Bhasera of Supersport United

Tady Etekiama on the double for AS Vita

CAF Champions League KweséESPN Staff
Read
 By Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Nigeria, Ghana fall in FIFA rankings; Egypt hold Africa's top spot

Egypt remain Africa's highest-ranked side in the latest edition of the FIFA world rankings, released on Thursday, while Nigeria and Ghana have dropped one place each.

The Pharaohs were defeated in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, but are the only one of the continent's nations to find themselves in the world's top 25 teams, dropping four places to 24th.

They're followed by non-movers Senegal, who remain 27th in the overall standings, one ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Leopards are Africa's biggest climbers inside the continent's top 15 teams, moving 11 places in the overall standings to take 28th place.

Florent Ibenge led his side to triumphs over Botswana and neighbours the Republic of Congo in June, although they face a stern test in September when they meet Tunisia in a Nations Cup qualifying double-header.

Africa's champions Cameroon -- 36th overall -- complete the continent's top five, ahead of Nigeria, who drop one place after their defeat by South Africa, Burkina Faso, Algeria and Ghana.

The Ivory Coast's miserable start to life under Marc Wilmots came at a cost after defeats by the Netherlands and Guinea see them drop nine places overall.

While Mauritania and Sierra Leone are Africa's big climbers, moving up 23 and 30 places respectively, their progress comes in stark contrast to Namibia. The Brave Warriors' 62-place drop makes them the world's biggest fallers last month.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.