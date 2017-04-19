Rangers, Abia Warriors in transfer market frenzy

Rangers have endured a disastrous start to life as league champions. They are rooted uncomfortably to the bottom of the league table with 13 points, albeit with four outstanding games to make up the deficit. Their current form however, does not suggest that those games will be enough for them to claw their way up.

But the Flying Antelopes are determined to try and have fortified their squad with five new players. Former Golden Eaglets forward Chiderah Ezeh, Osamudiamen Adun from Nigerian National League side Insurance FC, former Ghana U-20 and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Siedu Muntawakilu, Ifeanyi George from Enyimba and experienced former junior international goalkeeper Bassey Akpan.

Across the pond, Umuahia-based Abia Warriors have reportedly released the quartet of goalkeeper Moses Ocheje, Paul Onobi, Seun Olulayo and Dele Olorundare.

Ocheje's departure has made room for the signing of Joshua Enaholo, who was in goal at the last FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

For Onobi, this marks a spectacular fall from grace as was adjudged to have failed to impress since his return to the country at the end of his one-year spell in Finland.

The midfielder was sensationally named in a Super Eagles line up by former coach Sunday Oliseh ahead of the more experienced John Mikel Obi, and was expected to go on to big things.

Instead, a spell in the European backwaters of Finland appears to have stunted, rather improved his progress.

Olulayo, a member of Nigeria's winning team at the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations held in Senegal is said to have re-joined Sunshine Stars. Olorundare, after playing a bit part role this season has journeyed to the North, linking up with Ladan Bosso's tutored El-Kanemi Warriors.