Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
0
0
LIVE 9'
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
By Dami Ugbane, KweséESPN
Nigeria League wrap: Plateau suffer shock loss

League leaders Plateau United suffered a shock defeat on a day when all 10 home teams walked away with three points.

ABS FC 2 Plateau United 0
Relegation threatened ABS FC recorded a major upset against the log leaders in Ilorin, with Samuel Oyedeji netting an early penalty before Wasiu Alalade added a second just past the hour-mark. With MFM winning elsewhere, the result saw Plateau's lead cut to three points with three matches remaining. ABS remain 18th, level on points with Katsina United in the final safety spot.

MFM FC 1 Gombe United 0
MFM were the only one of the top four teams to record a victory on Sunday to close the gap on Plateau to just three points. Monsuru Bashiru netted the only goal of the game, leaving Gombe United one loss away from being confirmed relegated.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1 Akwa United 0
King Osanga came back to hunt former employers Akwa United, striking a beautiful free-kick to secure maximum points for FC Ifeanyi Ubah, who moved into fifth place. Akwa were clearly missing the services of four of their players who were away on international duty with Nigeria, and things got even more difficult when they were reduced to 10 men after 41 minutes when Chigozie Chilekwu was shown a second yellow. It was an 11th defeat of the season for Akwa, who hang on to third place, level on points with fourth-placed Enyimba.

Rivers United 2 Enyimba 1
Rivers continued their recent revival with a 2-1 win at home to Enyimba, moving up to 11th spot, though they are not year safe from relegation. Bernard Ovoke put the hosts ahead after four minutes, curling in a free-kick for a second game in a row. Malian import Abdoulaye Kanoute doubled the advantage in the 29th minute, meaning that Koffi Atchou's goal shortly afterwards was nothing more than a consolation.

Enugu Rangers 2 Katsina United 1
Defending champions Enugu Champions eased their relegation fears with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Katsina. Chibuzor Madu was the hero with a brace either side of the break, with Timothy Danladi netting for the visitors. Rangers move up to tenth, while Katsina are one place above the drop-zone.

Shooting Stars 2 Nasarawa United 0
Two goals in five second-half minutes secured maximum points for Shooting Stars, but they remain rooted in the relegation zone. Substitute Sunday Faleye opened the scoring the hour-mark, before Abayomi Adebayo doubled the lead five minutes later.

Lobi Stars 3 El Kanemi Warriors 2
Anthony Okpotu helped himself to a third hat-trick of the season to take his tally to 17, handing Stars a first win in six games in the process. Okpotu netted two first-half goals before completing his hat-trick a minute after the restart while Warriors - who had Chibuzor Okonkwo sent off - scored through Abraham Audu and Ibrahim Babangida.

OTHER RESULTS
Wikki Tourists 2 Remo Stars 0
Sunshine Stars 2 Niger Tornados 1
Kano Pillars 2 Abia Warriors 0

