Nice sack Diaby-Fadiga after he stole teammate Dolberg's €70k watch

Real Madrid
Club Brugge
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Galatasaray
Paris Saint-Germain
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Red Star Belgrade
Olympiakos
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice axe player who stole Dolberg's €70k watch

Nice ESPN
Read

Sources: Nice player stole teammate's €70k watch

Nice Julien Laurens
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
NiceNice
3
1
FT
Game Details
Stade RennesStade Rennes
NiceNice
1
2
FT
Game Details
French referee Clement Turpin halted the match between Nice and Marseille because of anti-gay banners in the stands.

Ref praised for halting match over banners

French Ligue 1 Reuters
Read
French referee Clement Turpin halted the match between Nice and Marseille because of anti-gay banners in the stands.

Ref halts Nice-Marseille over anti-gay banners

French Ligue 1 ESPN
Read
Sir Jim Ratcliffe

UK's richest man completes Nice takeover

Nice Reuters
Read
Jim Ratcliffe

UK's richest man given green light to buy Nice

Nice Julien Laurens
Read

Balotelli set for Brescia homecoming?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jim Ratcliffe

Sources: Nice sale to UK tycoon surpasses PSG

Nice Julien Laurens
Read
Jim Ratcliffe

Sources: Britain's richest man to purchase Nice

Nice Julien Laurens
Read
NiceNice
AS MonacoAS Monaco
2
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
NiceNice
1
1
FT
Game Details
Marseille's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal in a win against his former club Nice.

Marseille's Balotelli nets winner vs. old team Nice

French Ligue 1 Reuters
Read

Balotelli joins Marseille after leaving Nice

Transfers ESPN
Read
Mario Balotelli in action for Nice against Marseille.

Source: Balotelli joining Marseille on short deal

Transfers Julien Laurens
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
NiceNice
1
1
FT
Game Details
Mario Balotelli played 75 minutes against Nice.

Balotelli could stay at Nice for season - Vieira

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Transfer Rater: Pochettino to Man United? Rabiot to Barca?

English Premier League
Read

Ligue 1 matches postponed due to security concerns

French Ligue 1 Associated Press
Read
By ESPN
Nice sack Diaby-Fadiga after he stole teammate Dolberg's €70k watch

Nice have terminated the contract of Lamine Diaby-Fadiga after he stole a teammate's watch.

Striker Lamine Diaby-Fadiga has been sacked by Nice after he admitted stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch in the dressing room, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday," Nice said in a statement.

"Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg's watch from the professional first team's changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect."

Dolberg had pressed charges against an unknown perpetrator he denoted as "X" last week after discovering the watch had been stolen during a training session. 

An official investigation was later opened by the police, before Diaby-Fadiga confessed his crime to the club after the incident. He apologised to Dolberg and manager Patrick Vieira and promised to reimburse his teammate for the full value of the watch, which French media reported was worth €70,000 ($76,524.00).

Former France U16, U17 and U19 international Diaby-Fadiga made his debut for Nice as a 16-year-old and made six appearances for the first team last season.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

