Nice sack Diaby-Fadiga after he stole teammate Dolberg's €70k watch

Striker Lamine Diaby-Fadiga has been sacked by Nice after he admitted stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch in the dressing room, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday," Nice said in a statement.

"Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg's watch from the professional first team's changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect."

Dolberg had pressed charges against an unknown perpetrator he denoted as "X" last week after discovering the watch had been stolen during a training session.

An official investigation was later opened by the police, before Diaby-Fadiga confessed his crime to the club after the incident. He apologised to Dolberg and manager Patrick Vieira and promised to reimburse his teammate for the full value of the watch, which French media reported was worth €70,000 ($76,524.00).

Former France U16, U17 and U19 international Diaby-Fadiga made his debut for Nice as a 16-year-old and made six appearances for the first team last season.

