Torino
AC Milan
2
1
LIVE 90' +3'
Sources: Nice player stole teammate's €70K watch

Nice Julien Laurens
AS MonacoAS Monaco
NiceNice
3
1
FT
Stade RennesStade Rennes
NiceNice
1
2
FT
Ref praised for halting match over banners

French Ligue 1 Reuters
French referee Clement Turpin halted the match between Nice and Marseille because of anti-gay banners in the stands.

Ref halts Nice-Marseille over anti-gay banners

French Ligue 1 ESPN
Sir Jim Ratcliffe

UK's richest man completes Nice takeover

Nice Reuters
Jim Ratcliffe

UK's richest man given green light to buy Nice

Nice Julien Laurens
Balotelli set for Brescia homecoming?

ESPN FC TV
Jim Ratcliffe

Sources: Nice sale to UK tycoon surpasses PSG

Nice Julien Laurens
Jim Ratcliffe

Sources: Britain's richest man to purchase Nice

Nice Julien Laurens
NiceNice
AS MonacoAS Monaco
2
0
FT
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
NiceNice
1
1
FT
Marseille's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal in a win against his former club Nice.

Marseille's Balotelli nets winner vs. old team Nice

French Ligue 1 Reuters
Balotelli joins Marseille after leaving Nice

Transfers ESPN
Mario Balotelli in action for Nice against Marseille.

Source: Balotelli joining Marseille on short deal

Transfers Julien Laurens
AS MonacoAS Monaco
NiceNice
1
1
FT
Mario Balotelli played 75 minutes against Nice.

Balotelli could stay at Nice for season - Vieira

Transfers Ian Holyman
Transfer Rater: Pochettino to Man United? Rabiot to Barca?

English Premier League
Ligue 1 matches postponed due to security concerns

French Ligue 1 Associated Press
Mario Balotelli played 75 minutes against Nice.

Balotelli will leave in summer - Nice president

Transfers Ian Holyman
By Julien Laurens
Sources: Nice player stole teammate's €70K watch

Nice forward Lamine Diaby-Fadiga has admitted to stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg's watch from a team dressing room last week, sources have confirmed to ESPN FC

The story was first reported by French outlet L'Equipe.

Diaby-Fadiga, 18, is one of the most promising prospects at the club, where he's been since joining the academy at age 13. Alongside his lawyers, he confessed his crime to the club, apologised to Dolberg and manager Patrick Vieira, and promised to reimburse his teammate for the full value of the watch.

The timepiece is worth €70,000.

Dolberg pressed charges against an unknown perpetrator he denoted as "X" last week after discovering the watch had been stolen during a training session. An official investigation was later opened by the police.

Nice are also investigating the matter on their side and Diaby-Fadiga risks having his contract terminated for gross misconduct as well as risking a criminal conviction.

The former France U16, U17 and U19 international made his debut for Nice as a 16-year-old and made six appearances for the first team last season.

