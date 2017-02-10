Nice striker Mario Balotelli will benefit from being on bench - Wylan Cyprien

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
0
LIVE 32'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Benching will benefit Balotelli - Cyprien

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Round 24

French Ligue 1
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

Ligue 1: Payet, Depay score in easy wins

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
NiceNice
St EtienneSt Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Nice 1-0 St Etienne

French Ligue 1
Read

Monaco 3-0 Nice

French Ligue 1
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
NiceNice
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Monaco clash vs. Nice not about 'revenge'

French Ligue 1
Read

Dante: Balotelli motivates Nice

French Ligue 1
Read

Balotelli to decide future in summer - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read

Ligue 1's best season in years

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read

Hassen signs for Southampton on loan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Balotelli bags 9th league goal

Highlights
Read
NiceNice
GuingampGuingamp
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Plea working on Balotelli relationship

French Ligue 1
Read

Balotelli abuse case verdict set for Feb. 23

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Bastia supporters during the French Ligue 1 game against Nice.

Bastia supporter banned for Balotelli abuse

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Ciccolini says Balotelli insulted his mother

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Balotelli shouted at by Bastia boss in tunnel

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Teammate backs Balo's claims of racial abuse

French Ligue 1 Associated Press
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Share
Tweet
   

Nice striker Mario Balotelli will benefit from being on bench - Wylan Cyprien

Wylan Cyprien scored an absolute screamer to lift Nice to a 1-0 victory over St Etienne in Ligue 1 midweek action.

Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien has said he believes Mario Balotelli will benefit from being left on the bench for the 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

Cyprien, 22, who scored the only goal of Wednesday's game, suggested that although Balotelli was not too pleased to have been left out the rest would give him a boost.

The former AC Milan, Liverpool and Manchester City striker came on as a late substitute as Nice picked up only a second win in seven matches to stay three points behind leaders Monaco.

"It's a week where there are three matches -- I think he needed to take a breather for a bit," Cyprien told L'Equipe.

"It's the decision of the coach. If it's to rest him so that he's fresh against Rennes [on Sunday] and he scores a goal for us there, then it's perfect coaching."

Mario Balotelli has scored nine league goals since arriving at Nice

Balotelli has scored nine league goals since joining Nice but has not found the net since December as the team have slipped from top to third in Ligue 1.

On Wednesday, Nice coach Lucien Favre said he felt Balotelli was "lacking something" physically.

"He's played a lot the last few weeks," Favre was quoted as saying by RMC, adding that the decision to put him on the bench had been "a feeling -- an intuition."

He said: "And that's it. It's one match, and we already have to move on to the next one.

"I'm counting on him for the end of the season. Things move quickly in football. I believe in him 100 percent."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.