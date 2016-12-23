Mario Balotelli should have been protected by referee - Vincent Koziello

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 19/20 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

Balotelli is backed by Nice after red card

Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following Nice's Ligue 1 win against Dijon.

Balotelli interesting English clubs - Raiola

Transfers ESPN staff
WATCH: Balotelli sent off for Nice

French Ligue 1
Nice Bordeaux red card 161221

Kamano 'abused' ref on cards - Belhanda

Ligue 1 PA Sport
BordeauxBordeaux
NiceNice
0
0
FT
Game Details
Nice using Leicester as inspiration

French Ligue 1
Balotelli's remarkable revival at Nice

French Ligue 1
Mario Balotelli flexing vs Germany

Italy's Ventura: Balotelli chat not 'decisive'

World Cup Qualifying - UEFA ESPN staff
Nice 2-1 Dijon

French Ligue 1
NiceNice
Dijon FCODijon FCO
2
1
FT
Game Details
Emery: Open title race good for France

French Ligue 1
Favre won't discuss Nice title run

French Ligue 1
Shaka's Power Rankings: Nice move up?

ESPN FC TV
Coupe de la Ligue: PSG win, Monaco hit 7

French Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Nice's Alassane Plea, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against PSG.

Ligue 1 title race hots up

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
NiceNice
2
2
FT
Game Details
The pressure is on hosts Brazil to achieve their minimum requirement: reach the Confederations Cup final

Dante happy for reunion with Thiago Silva

French Ligue 1 Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG coach Unai Emery

PSG limp into matchup with Nice

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Favre: Nice are not afraid of PSG

French Ligue 1
Balotelli's return to form fueling Nice

Five Aside David Miers, ESPN Stats and Information
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Mario Balotelli should have been protected by referee - Vincent Koziello

Mario Balotelli was sent off for the second time this season as Nice played to a scoreless draw against Bordeaux.

Nice have backed striker Mario Balotelli after he was sent off in their final game of 2016.

Balotelli, 26, was dismissed in added time at the end of the league leaders' 0-0 draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday when he fouled defender Igor Lewczuk after reacting angrily to a challenge by him.

Nice, two points clear at the top going into the winter break, ended the game with nine men after Younes Belhanda was also shown a red card by official Mikael Lesage.

But midfielder Vincent Koziello said: "It's up to the referee to protect players that get kicked and protect players like Mario Balotelli.

"I think it was harsh and rather a shame as the game was played in a good spirit. There weren't really any aggressive incidents throughout.

Mario Balotelli was dismissed as Nice drew.

"To end with two red cards is difficult for us. For the first one, there were lots of little things that led to that red card.

"I think he [Balotelli] took quite a few kicks in the game, and then took an elbow. So I think the referee might have protected him a bit more."

Nice coach Lucien Favre told reporters he would look closely at the incident.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the pictures. We'll see if there was a foul," he said.

"I was disappointed with those two red cards, because it will mean a few matches [of suspension]."

Balotelli and Belhanda will be suspended when Nice return to Ligue 1 action at home to Metz on Jan. 15 unless Nice appeal and the decisions are overturned.

The former Manchester City striker was sent off against Lorient in early October, but saw that red card rescinded after referee Olivier Thual reviewed the incident for which he had shown him a second yellow.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

