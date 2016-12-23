Mario Balotelli should have been protected by referee - Vincent Koziello

Mario Balotelli was sent off for the second time this season as Nice played to a scoreless draw against Bordeaux.

Nice have backed striker Mario Balotelli after he was sent off in their final game of 2016.

Balotelli, 26, was dismissed in added time at the end of the league leaders' 0-0 draw at Bordeaux on Wednesday when he fouled defender Igor Lewczuk after reacting angrily to a challenge by him.

Nice, two points clear at the top going into the winter break, ended the game with nine men after Younes Belhanda was also shown a red card by official Mikael Lesage.

But midfielder Vincent Koziello said: "It's up to the referee to protect players that get kicked and protect players like Mario Balotelli.

"I think it was harsh and rather a shame as the game was played in a good spirit. There weren't really any aggressive incidents throughout.

Mario Balotelli was dismissed as Nice drew.

"To end with two red cards is difficult for us. For the first one, there were lots of little things that led to that red card.

"I think he [Balotelli] took quite a few kicks in the game, and then took an elbow. So I think the referee might have protected him a bit more."

Nice coach Lucien Favre told reporters he would look closely at the incident.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the pictures. We'll see if there was a foul," he said.

"I was disappointed with those two red cards, because it will mean a few matches [of suspension]."

Balotelli and Belhanda will be suspended when Nice return to Ligue 1 action at home to Metz on Jan. 15 unless Nice appeal and the decisions are overturned.

The former Manchester City striker was sent off against Lorient in early October, but saw that red card rescinded after referee Olivier Thual reviewed the incident for which he had shown him a second yellow.

