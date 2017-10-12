Rafa Benitez sees bright future ahead for Newcastle with new ownership

Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rafa: Newcastle can reach higher level

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Benitez: Newcastle ownership issues not a distraction

English Premier League
Read
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
8 Liverpool 3 4 1 13
9 Newcastle 3 2 3 11
10 Brighton 3 2 4 11
View Full Table »

Ashley talking to 'credible' candidates - lawyer

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

WATCH: Premier League Predictor - Week 9

English Premier League
Read
Newcastle Ashley in stands 170813

Newcastle approaches emerge; Ulker won't bid

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Extra Time: Man City among Europe's best, Newcastle's future

ESPN FC TV
Read

Newcastle put up for sale by owner Ashley

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Benitez disappointed for Newcastle supporters

English Premier League
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Southampton 2-2 Newcastle: Gabbiadini at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read

Rafa disappointed for fans after Saints draw

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Southampton 2-2 Newcastle: Gabbiadini at the double

Premier League Highlights
Read

Gabbiadini equalises again from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Perez's quick response reclaims Newcastle's lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Gabbiadini pulls Southampton level

Premier League Highlights
Read

Hayden fires home Newcastle's opener

Premier League Highlights
Read

Merino makes Newcastle move permanent

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Premier League Sunday preview

English Premier League
Read

Rafa helping me reach 'next level' - Yedlin

United States Associated Press
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Rafa Benitez sees bright future ahead for Newcastle with new ownership

Rafael Benitez is adamant that Newcastle's current quest for new ownership will not affect the squad.

Rafael Benitez can understand why Newcastle are attracting interest from prospective buyers having seen the club's potential for himself.

Andrew Henderson, the lawyer tasked with selling the business after owner Mike Ashley formally put it on the market earlier this week, has received a series of credible enquiries to add to a group of interested parties who had already signed non-disclosure agreements. One of them, sources say, is Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners.

Benitez has distanced himself from the frenzy of speculation which has followed Monday's announcement, preferring instead to concentrate on Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at St James' Park.

However, the Spaniard is aware of how big a club which twice finished as runners-up in the 1990s and recorded three successive top-five finishes under Sir Bobby Robson during the following decade could be.

Benitez said: "It's one of the top sides in England if you put everything together. The question is, is it reaching its level? Obviously, no.

Rafa Benitez believes Newcastle have a bright future ahead.

"Can we do it? I think so.''

Ashley insists he will only sell to a buyer who can invest more heavily in the squad than he has been able to, and while Benitez insists hard cash is not the only requirement, he has a vision for a brighter future.

Asked at what level the club should be, he replied: "A higher level than we are at the moment. I think we can do better.

"This club has to be in the top 10. I don't say that because of the fans or the city, it's because you can see when you compare to other clubs you can see the potential is there.''

Takeover talk has dominated Tyneside in recent days, but Benitez is adamant all that concerns him is the quest for another three points against Palace to build upon the club's solid start to the campaign, which currently has it sitting in ninth place.

He said: "I know that, reading the press in the last few days, it's really important for everyone here. But I will not change my approach for this game and I will not change my approach for the next few games.''

The game will see two former Liverpool bosses, Benitez and Roy Hodgson, go head-to head with the former insisting a war of words between the pair, during which he accused Hodgson of not being able to see "a priest on a mountain of sugar,'' stemmed from misinformation.

He said: "It's all water under the bridge and I've talked with him face-to-face.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.