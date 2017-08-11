Newcastle's Rafa Benitez: I can't change what Mike Ashley said

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Shelvey 'has to behave' to play - Benitez

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Macintosh: Unease remains at Newcastle

Premier League Iain Macintosh
Read
Joselu Newcastle

Newcastle's Joselu: I wanted to play in Prem

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2017/2018 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
17 Brighton 0 0 1 0
18 Newcastle 0 0 1 0
19 C Palace 0 0 1 0
View Full Table »
Joselu

Newcastle sign Joselu from Stoke

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Shelvey seeing psychologist to curb anger issues

Nightlead PA Sport
Read
Jese Rodriguez in action for Las Palmas during a La Liga game against Granada.

Stoke eye Rodriguez as Joselu set to go

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Ask the Ref: What was Jonjo Shelvey thinking?

English Premier League
Read
Newcastle Ashley in stands 170813

Contrite Ashley admits he'd sell Newcastle

Newcastle PA Sport
Read

Souness wants 'clown' Shelvey out after red

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Mariner: Newcastle never established a rhythm

English Premier League
Read

Mariner: Newcastle never established a rhythm

English Premier League
Read

Benitez: Kane's tackle was worse than Shelvey's red

English Premier League
Read

Tottenham punish Jonjo Shelvey stupidity

The Match Nick Miller
Read
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Newcastle ready to compete - Benitez

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Asprilla Q&A as Newcastle return to PL

Newcastle United Tom Marshall
Read
Rafa Benitez thumbs up

Benitez committed despite Ashley admission

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Ashley: 'I don't have cash' to rival Man City

Newcastle United PA Sport
Read

Newcastle still trying to find balance in squad

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Newcastle's Rafa Benitez: I can't change what Mike Ashley said

Huddersfield hope to continue winning ways versus Newcastle, while Spurs entertain reigning Premier League champs Chelsea.

Rafael Benitez is adopting a philosophical approach after an apparent change of heart from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over transfers.

The Spaniard thought he would be able to invest heavily this summer after guiding the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt, but Ashley revealed in a rare television interview last weekend that he simply could not give his manager "enough'' money.

Those comments came after weeks of frustration on the summer transfer market for the 57-year-old former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss, who was happy with the owner's response to his planned rebuilding programme when he presented it to him in May.

Asked what had changed during the intervening period, Benitez said: "I cannot change what he said in the first one and the second one. I cannot change anything about our situation now in terms of the market, the transfer window and what we have to do.''

Rafa Benitez took a philosophical approach to Mike Ashley's recent comments.

Benitez landed his sixth summer signing earlier this week when striker Joselu completed a £5 million switch from Stoke with the manager having admitted he could not target a £20m or £25m hitman despite having been promised "every penny'' the club generated from promotion and player sales by Ashley.

However, he insisted he did not even watch the sportswear magnate's interview and is concentrating only on what he can affect ahead of Sunday's trip to Huddersfield.

He said: "Believe me, it doesn't change anything in terms of my approach to the games or the training sessions or preparations. I know what I have to do: to concentrate on the training sessions and my players.

"I did not watch it. I know what he said. I know what the fans think about the interview and I know that if I keep talking about it, I will not change anything.

"What I need to be sure about is the team are good enough to compete against Huddersfield this weekend, Nottingham Forest in midweek and West Ham the next week.

"I want to concentrate on the things that depend on me: preparing the team, picking the team and approaching the game with the right mentality.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.