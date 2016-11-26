Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

New Zealand legend Steve Sumner dies

New Zealand Associated Press
Read

Cameroon complete Confederations Cup field

FIFA Confederations Cup PA Sport
Read

Confederations Cup: Portugal land Mexico

Confederations Cup ESPN staff
Read
New CaledoniaNew Caledonia
New ZealandNew Zealand
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New ZealandNew Zealand
New CaledoniaNew Caledonia
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kedah forward Shane Smeltz vs. T-Team in MSL, July 23 2016

Smeltz wants to stay with champs Kedah

Malaysia Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Liam Ridgewell

Two Timbers players charged with DUII

Portland Timbers ESPN staff
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

New Zealand football legend Steve Sumner dies, aged 61

Steve Sumner, who captained the New Zealand football team that played at the 1982 World Cup after the longest qualifying campaign in the tournament's history, died on Wednesday. He was 61.

New Zealand Football said Sumner had died from prostate cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2015.

English-born Sumner led New Zealand through a 15-match qualifying campaign which included matches against Australia, Fiji, Indonesia, China, China Taipei, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.


In order to reach the final playoff, New Zealand had to beat Saudi Arabia by five goals in Riyadh and did so, leading 5-0 at halftime and holding on in a scoreless second half. They then beat China 2-1 in Singapore to reach their first World Cup finals, after playing more matches than any other nation to reach a World Cup at that time.

Sumner played 105 times for New Zealand over 12 years, scoring 27 goals as an attacking midfielder.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.