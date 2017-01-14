Jesse Marsch on RB Salzburg rumors: "I'm the N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period"

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
LIVE 48'
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 7/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
0
1
LIVE 49'
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 11/5  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 2/1  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Abu Danladi MLS combine 170112

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Marsch: 'I'm N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period'

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Kljestan talks with ESPN FC

Major League Soccer
Read
Jesse Marsch and Bradley Wright-Phillips

Red Bulls: Marsch to remain with MLS team

New York Red Bulls ESPN staff
Read

Kljestan brings confidence into U.S. camp

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Kaka

Kaka clear leader at Orlando City - Collin

Major League Soccer Ian Holyman
Read

Kljestan: Marsch has pushed me a lot

Major League Soccer
Read

Video via MLS: Magic Mike's MLS best

Major League Soccer
Read
Aurelien Collin

Collin re-signs with New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls Associated Press
Read

WATCH: Ale's 2016 MLS Awards

ESPN FC TV
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read

MLS playoffs review: Seattle's dream run

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read

NYCFC's David Villa named MVP of MLS

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Sebastian Giovinco

Giovinco in MLS Best XI after MVP snub

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Ronald Zubar NYRB

Red Bulls cut Ouimette, in talks with Zubar

New York Red Bulls ESPN staff
Read

Three MLS clubs circling Sami Khedira

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
David Villa

NYCFC, Red Bulls not built for the playoffs

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read

Kljestan: Broken nose no worry vs. Mexico

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Montreal belief sparks win vs. Red Bulls

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read
Bush celeb vs NYRB 161106

Red Bulls gutted by 'weird' loss - Marsch

New York Red Bulls ESPN staff
Read
Jeff Carls  By Jeff Carlisle
Share
Tweet
   

Jesse Marsch on RB Salzburg rumors: "I'm the N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period"

Jesse Marsch categorically denied that he was leaving the Red Bulls when asked by reporters before Friday's MLS SuperDraft.

LOS ANGELES, California -- New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch categorically denied that he was offered the managerial position at Red Bull Salzburg and insisted that he will remain the Red Bulls' manager.

It was reported earlier this week that Marsch wouldn't attend the MLS Player Combine due to meetings with owners Red Bull. It was later reported that he was being offered the managerial job at Red Bull Salzburg and that assistant coach Chris Armas would be taking his place. Yet the reports related to his job status turned out to be inaccurate, with the club putting out a press release that Marsch was still in charge.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's MLS SuperDraft, Marsch said he recently spent time in Portugal with RB Leipzig who fall under the Red Bull sporting umbrella just like the MLS club. He added that he spent time in Salzburg just before Christmas "to spend time with both [Leipzig and Salzburg] and watch what's going on there."

He added, "I'm the New York Red Bulls coach. This whole thing that came out? I can't figure out how to place it. Nothing has ever changed other than facilitating our relationship with our clubs over there. But I'm the New York Red Bulls coach, period."

When asked if there was any discussion of taking a different coaching job in the Red Bull organization, Marsch reiterated, "No. I'm the New York Red Bulls coach."

As for why he was summoned overseas while the combine was going on, Marsch said he opted to delegate that duty to his staff.

"We decided to split our responsibilities, to have them go to the combine," he said. "I'm familiar with a lot of the games already, and I watched a lot of the [combine] games online and through video, so I'm familiar with all the players in the college game right now. We felt as a network, that it was most important for me to spend time in Leipzig and continue to work with them and make sure we integrate all our clubs together the right way."

Marsch declined to comment on the status of sporting director Ali Curtis, who returned to New York and will not attend Friday's SuperDraft.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.