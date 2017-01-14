Jesse Marsch on RB Salzburg rumors: "I'm the N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period"

Jesse Marsch categorically denied that he was leaving the Red Bulls when asked by reporters before Friday's MLS SuperDraft.

LOS ANGELES, California -- New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch categorically denied that he was offered the managerial position at Red Bull Salzburg and insisted that he will remain the Red Bulls' manager.

It was reported earlier this week that Marsch wouldn't attend the MLS Player Combine due to meetings with owners Red Bull. It was later reported that he was being offered the managerial job at Red Bull Salzburg and that assistant coach Chris Armas would be taking his place. Yet the reports related to his job status turned out to be inaccurate, with the club putting out a press release that Marsch was still in charge.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's MLS SuperDraft, Marsch said he recently spent time in Portugal with RB Leipzig who fall under the Red Bull sporting umbrella just like the MLS club. He added that he spent time in Salzburg just before Christmas "to spend time with both [Leipzig and Salzburg] and watch what's going on there."

He added, "I'm the New York Red Bulls coach. This whole thing that came out? I can't figure out how to place it. Nothing has ever changed other than facilitating our relationship with our clubs over there. But I'm the New York Red Bulls coach, period."

When asked if there was any discussion of taking a different coaching job in the Red Bull organization, Marsch reiterated, "No. I'm the New York Red Bulls coach."

As for why he was summoned overseas while the combine was going on, Marsch said he opted to delegate that duty to his staff.

"We decided to split our responsibilities, to have them go to the combine," he said. "I'm familiar with a lot of the games already, and I watched a lot of the [combine] games online and through video, so I'm familiar with all the players in the college game right now. We felt as a network, that it was most important for me to spend time in Leipzig and continue to work with them and make sure we integrate all our clubs together the right way."

Marsch declined to comment on the status of sporting director Ali Curtis, who returned to New York and will not attend Friday's SuperDraft.

