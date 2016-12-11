Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
LIVE 54'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Red Bulls say Jesse Marsch to remain with MLS team amid Salzburg links

Jesse Marsch and Bradley Wright-Phillips
Jesse Marsch will remain in MLS as the coach of the New York Red Bulls, the team says.

The New York Red Bulls say Jesse Marsch will remain as head coach amid reports he would shift to the top job with Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

On Wednesday, Goal.com reported that Marsch was headed to Salzburg, while MLSSoccer.com said the teams -- both owned by the soft drink corporation -- were in "seious talks."

But the MLS team released a statement on Twitter on Thursday that said Marsch would remain in the United States.

"Jesse Marsch will be traveling to Los Angeles today to join the staff and prepare for MLS SuperDraft," the statement read. "Jesse will remain at the helm in 2017 to lead the charge towards the ultimate goal of bringing MLS Cup to Red Bull Arena."

A Red Bulls spokesperson confirmed to ESPN FC that Marsch will remain with the MLS club in 2017.

The reports said that assistant Chris Armas would replace Marsch while Denis Hamlett became technical director, but the spokesperson said that there was no news to report about the makeup of the team's technical staff.

Marsch, 43, helped the Red Bulls win the 2015 Supporters' Shield for the best regular-season record in MLS, and the club again finished top of the Eastern Conference last season.

ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle contribued to this report.

