Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
 By Associated Press
Aurelien Collin signs new deal with New York Red Bulls

Aurelien Collin
.

HARRISON, N.J. -- The New York Red Bulls have re-signed center-back Aurelien Collin.

The Major League Soccer club made the announcement Wednesday without releasing contract details.

Collin's contract expired after the season. He was acquired in a trade with Orlando City SC in April. The 30-year-old Collin made 23 appearances and had two assists last season.

The Frenchman has made 160 MLS regular season appearances over six seasons, recording 13 goals and five assists. He has also played in 13 playoff matches.

