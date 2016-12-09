New York Cosmos sold to Mediacom CEO Rocco Commisso

Rocco Commisso is the new owner and chairman of the New York Cosmos.

Rocco Commisso, the chief executive of Mediacom and a former soccer player at Columbia, has purchased majority ownership of the North American Soccer League's New York Cosmos and will become the club's chairman.

The Cosmos relaunched with the second-tier league in 2013 under CEO Seamus O'Brien and won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

But recently they've faced financial difficulties and ceased operations after suffering a reported $30 million in losses.

With its most prominent team in danger of folding, the fate of the entire NASL was in jeopardy until U.S. Soccer last week preserved its second-division status, while also moving the USL up from the third tier.

The sale of the Cosmos ensures the NASL will continue with eight teams next season, down from 12 a year ago.

New York Cosmos' Chairman joined by Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese and Chief Operating Officer, Erik Stover pic.twitter.com/9En9iIB8iX - New York Cosmos (@NYCosmos) January 10, 2017

Commisso, 67, was co-captain of Columbia's 1970 team that made the Lions' first appearance in the NCAA playoffs, and the university's soccer stadium was named after him in 2013.

The Cosmos played in the old NASL from 1971-84 and featured Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto and Giorgio Chinaglia before folding in 1985.

"Like so many of our fantastic fans, I have followed the Cosmos since the fabulous days of Pele, Chinaglia, Alberto, and Beckenbauer," Commisso said in a statement. "With my deep roots in the New York City area as a former player, youth coach, and proud supporter of the Columbia University soccer program, I look forward to building on the rich history of America's most iconic soccer club."

The Cosmos also said Giovanni Savarese would return as head coach.

"Cosmos fans deserve a world class experience," Savarese asid. "I am thrilled Rocco is giving me the opportunity to continue as head coach to pursue our fourth championship in five years."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.