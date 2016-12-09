New York Cosmos sold to Mediacom CEO Rocco Commisso

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Home: 18/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Cosmos sold to Mediacom CEO Commisso

New York Cosmos ESPN staff
Read

Former Paraguay striker Cabanas dies at 55

Paraguay
Read

Bill Peterson out as NASL president

North American Soccer League Associated Press
Read

Garber: No third MLS team in New York

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read

U.S.'s Gulati takes part in NASL, USL talks

North American Soccer League Jeff Carlisle
Read

Cosmos and NASL both working to survive

New York Cosmos Jeff Carlisle
Read
New York CosmosNew York Cosmos
Indy ElevenIndy Eleven
(4) 0
(2) 0
FT-Pens
New York Cosmos wins 4-2 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

A tribute to Brazil great Carlos Alberto

Brazil Tim Vickery
Read
Danny Szetela

NY Cosmos player proposes on pitch

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Strikers celeb vs OCSC 160629

Open Cup: NASL's Strikers shock Orlando

U.S. Open Cup ESPN staff
Read

Rangers sign Krancjar from New York Cosmos

Rangers PA Sport
Read

PRFC vs. Puerto Rico in New York friendly

North American Soccer League
Read
Brazil's

Pele auctioning World Cup winner's medals

Brazil ESPN staff
Read
Roma striker Francesco Totti

Cosmos contact Roma's Totti - Savarese

North American Soccer League ESPN staff
Read

Pele suing Samsung for $30m over ad

North American Soccer League ESPN staff
Read

Kranjcar training with New York Cosmos

New York Cosmos
Read
Raul closed his career in style, winning his 22nd title on Sunday night with the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League.

Raul may reveal new project next month

North American Soccer League
Read
New York CosmosNew York Cosmos
Ottawa Fury FCOttawa Fury FC
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Retiring Raul an 'ambassador' for Cosmos

North American Soccer League ESPN staff
Read

NASL commissioner on MLS

ESPN FC United Mark Rodden
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

New York Cosmos sold to Mediacom CEO Rocco Commisso

Rocco Commisso is the new owner and chairman of the New York Cosmos.

Rocco Commisso, the chief executive of Mediacom and a former soccer player at Columbia, has purchased majority ownership of the North American Soccer League's New York Cosmos and will become the club's chairman.

The Cosmos relaunched with the second-tier league in 2013 under CEO Seamus O'Brien and won titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

But recently they've faced financial difficulties and ceased operations after suffering a reported $30 million in losses.

With its most prominent team in danger of folding, the fate of the entire NASL was in jeopardy until U.S. Soccer last week preserved its second-division status, while also moving the USL up from the third tier.

The sale of the Cosmos ensures the NASL will continue with eight teams next season, down from 12 a year ago.

Commisso, 67, was co-captain of Columbia's 1970 team that made the Lions' first appearance in the NCAA playoffs, and the university's soccer stadium was named after him in 2013.

The Cosmos played in the old NASL from 1971-84 and featured Pele, Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto and Giorgio Chinaglia before folding in 1985.

"Like so many of our fantastic fans, I have followed the Cosmos since the fabulous days of Pele, Chinaglia, Alberto, and Beckenbauer," Commisso said in a statement. "With my deep roots in the New York City area as a former player, youth coach, and proud supporter of the Columbia University soccer program, I look forward to building on the rich history of America's most iconic soccer club."

The Cosmos also said Giovanni Savarese would return as head coach.

"Cosmos fans deserve a world class experience," Savarese asid. "I am thrilled Rocco is giving me the opportunity to continue as head coach to pursue our fourth championship in five years."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.