NYCFC winger Khiry Shelton sidelined 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

New York City FC winger Khiry Shelton will miss the next four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year old pulled up in the final minutes of NYCFC's 2-0 win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

Shelton has come off the bench in four games this season, after scoring four times in 24 appearances last year.

He will miss home games against Orlando City and Atlanta United, as well as matches at Columbus and Dallas, and could return at Real Salt Lake on May 17.

