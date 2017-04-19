Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Home: 11/8  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Home: 7/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
0
0
LIVE 30'
Home: 25/1  Draw: 7/1  Away: 1/9 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
NYCFC winger Khiry Shelton sidelined 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Dan Thomas and Herculez Gomez evaluate the latest MLS power rankings, as NYCFC climb the ladder after a win at the Union.
Sean Johnson explains the importance of New York City FC's win over Philadelphia Union.

New York City FC winger Khiry Shelton will miss the next four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year old pulled up in the final minutes of NYCFC's 2-0 win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

Shelton has come off the bench in four games this season, after scoring four times in 24 appearances last year.

He will miss home games against Orlando City and Atlanta United, as well as matches at Columbus and Dallas, and could return at Real Salt Lake on May 17.

