NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira impressed with 16-year-old James Sands

Napoli
Genoa
2
0
LIVE 87'
Game Details
Home: 1/200  Draw: 33/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Game Details
Home: 500/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
LIVE 90' +1'
Game Details
Home: 1/500  Draw: 50/1  Away: 400/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Sands, 16, could earn NYCFC spot - Vieira

New York City FC ESPN staff
Chelsea aid Lampard coach path - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Villa: I like the MLS playoff system

The Boot Room
WATCH: NYCFC teases jersey reveal

Major League Soccer
Reflecting on Frank Lampard's career

ESPN FC TV
Praise for Lampard not quite what it should be?

FC United Iain Macintosh
Swansea wooed Lampard before retirement

Transfers PA Sport
How will we remember Frank Lampard?

English Premier League
Frank Lampard

Red Bulls' cheeky farewell to Lamps

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
As a midfielder, Frank Lampard was still capable of scoring plenty of goals for Chelsea, including 27 during the 2009-10 season.

Lampard confirms retirement from football

English Premier League ESPN staff
NYCFC adds Ring from Kaiserslautern

Transfers ESPN staff
Reports: Ring set for New York City FC

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Peru defender Callens seals move to NYCFC

Transfers
Saunders vs NE Revs 160706

NYCFC keeper Saunders joins Orlando City

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Vieira says NYCFC not pursing Khedira

Transfers ESPN staff
Harrison striving for consistency in 2017

Major League Soccer
David Villa talks plans for 2017

Major League Soccer
adidas MLS balls

MLS SuperDraft concludes with rounds 3-4

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Vieira: NYCFC's philosophies won't change

The Boot Room
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira impressed with 16-year-old James Sands

David Villa chats with Sebastian Salazar about bringing playoffs to Europe, his future with Spain and life with NYCFC.

New York City FC academy product James Sands could earn himself a spot on the City first team, according to boss Patrick Vieira.

Sands, 16, was one of the standout performers in a 2-2 friendly draw at Ecuadorian giants Emelec on Wednesday, and Vieira said the strong showing in front of 40,000 at the refurbished Estadio George Capwell came as no surprise.

"It just confirmed how we already felt about him," Vieira told Soccer by Ives after the match. "He made the team play."

The Rye, New York, native's play has him a candidate to be promoted from the Under-16 Academy to the senior team with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and David Villa, despite being just a junior in high school.

"He's proven he can play with the first team," said director of football operations Claudio Reyna before Wednesday's match. "But we haven't yet discussed that with him or his parents. It's one of the first discussions we'll have when we get back from Tucson.

"We have to speak to his parents about the possibility of signing but we are not even there yet. We'll take it slow with him and see how he does the rest of preseason."

Vieira, however, isn't at all concerned by Sands' age.

Patrick Vieira and Claudio Reyna have hailed 16-year-old James Sands.

"Age is just a number -- it's about his desire to compete and the talent," said Vieira. "He understands the game like a 30-year-old. He's got personality and he's really good on the ball."

Sands has also caught the eye of some of NYCFC's biggest stars, such as Villa, who has been taken in by the youthful midfielder's his intelligence.

"He's really an amazing guy -- so smart, so smart," the former Valencia and Barcelona striker said. "We are all very impressed with James. Not only in the game tonight [Wednesday] but in training every day.

"It's good news -- very good news for New York City."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

