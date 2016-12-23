Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
Fiorentina
Napoli
1
1
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
Torino
Genoa
1
0
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
América
U.A.N.L
The Revs need a 6-0 win over Montreal and a 6-0 Red Bulls win against the Union to make the playoffs.

Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
New England Revolution midfielder Steve Neumann announces retirement

Steve Neumann was selected fourth overall by the New England Revolution in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

New England Revolution midfielder Steve Neumann announced his retirement on Thursday.

The Georgetown University graduate, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, made 36 appearances over three seasons with the Revs, but just four of those came in 2016.

New England declined to pick up Neumann's option for the 2017 season, although the club was reportedly interested in retaining his services for next season.

Neumann put together a spectacular collegiate career, scoring 41 goals and 34 assists in 86 appearances.

His contributions led to him twice being named an NSCAA All-American. However he wasn't able to duplicate that success in MLS, where he didn't register a goal or an assist in his three seasons as a professional.

