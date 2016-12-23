New England Revolution midfielder Steve Neumann announces retirement

Steve Neumann was selected fourth overall by the New England Revolution in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

New England Revolution midfielder Steve Neumann announced his retirement on Thursday.

The Georgetown University graduate, who was the fourth overall pick of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, made 36 appearances over three seasons with the Revs, but just four of those came in 2016.

New England declined to pick up Neumann's option for the 2017 season, although the club was reportedly interested in retaining his services for next season.

After a lot of reflection I've decided to retire from professional soccer. Thanks to everyone who supported me and made me who I am today - Steve Neumann (@Steve_Neumann5) December 22, 2016

Excited and energized by my next steps in life and will always cherish the memories. ✌��️out soccer - Steve Neumann (@Steve_Neumann5) December 22, 2016

Neumann put together a spectacular collegiate career, scoring 41 goals and 34 assists in 86 appearances.

His contributions led to him twice being named an NSCAA All-American. However he wasn't able to duplicate that success in MLS, where he didn't register a goal or an assist in his three seasons as a professional.

