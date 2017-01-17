Louis van Gaal: 'I do not think I will return to coaching'

Louis van Gaal spent two seasons in charge at Manchester United.

Louis van Gaal is planning on retiring from coaching for family reasons, rather than taking a highly-paid job in China -- and the Dutchman has revealed that he almost quit after the 2014 World Cup.

The 65-year-old had two seasons in charge of Manchester United after leading the Netherlands to a third-placed finish at the World Cup -- and has not returned to management work since leaving the club in May 2016.

His final match in charge of United was the 2016 FA Cup final at Wembley, which they won 2-1 against Crystal Palace, but he was then replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Speaking as he received a lifetime achievement award from the government in the Netherlands, Van Gaal said: "I think I'll retire. I actually wanted to quit after World Cup.

"After Manchester United, I thought I would stop, but then I later changed it to a smart sabbatical -- but now I do not think I will return to coaching.

"I could go [to China], but I am still here. So much has happened in my family, you become a human being again with your nose pressed to the facts."

Van Gaal won the Champions League, UEFA Cup plus domestic league titles in Spain, Germany and Holland.

He took charge of Ajax, Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar, Bayern Munich and United, as well as the Dutch national team, during his managerial career.

