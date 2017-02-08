Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League - De Laurentiis

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring for Napoli in their Serie A game against Torino.

Napoli can beat Madrid in UCL - De Laurentiis

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read

Power Rankings: Lukaku tops the list

International
Read

Can Napoli's attack push for a title?

Italian Serie A
Read

Hamsik 'hopes to beat' Maradona's record

Napoli ESPN staff
Read
BolognaBologna
NapoliNapoli
1
7
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ibrahimovic is in love with Naples - Raiola

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Southampton add Napoli striker Gabbiadini

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini during Napoli's Serie A game against Sampdoria in January 2017.

Saints to sign Gabbiadini; Tasci deal off

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Giaccherini agent could seek January move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Can Real Madrid turn it around before UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read
NapoliNapoli
FiorentinaFiorentina
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Montella: Milan played 'on par' with Napoli

AC Milan ESPN staff
Read

Serie A: Napoli beat Milan, Fiorentina cruise

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Milan 1-2 Napoli

Italian Serie A
Read
AC MilanAC Milan
NapoliNapoli
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Maradona: Napoli can beat Madrid in UCL

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read

Maradona set to be Napoli ambassador

Napoli ESPN staff
Read

Dries Mertens a man on fire

Italian Serie A
Read
Fiorentina celebrate their defeat of Juventus on Sunday.

Serie A: Fiorentina dent Juve's title hopes

Italian Serie A ESPN staff
Read
Arkadiusz Milik

Milik resumes Napoli training after injury

Napoli PA Sport
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League - De Laurentiis

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti gets into Napoli's attacking talent and title credentials after they hammered Bologna 7-1.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has called on his team to become heroes by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League next week and says that there is no such thing as unbeatable opponents.

The Azzurri will be outsiders when they run out at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie next Tuesday against the current European champions.

"Of course Napoli probably have only a quarter of the revenue that big clubs like Real have, but I don't think any team is invincible," De Laurentiis told beIN SPORTS. "We have already played against great sides -- we've faced Barcelona on their own patch -- and so we've grown a lot in recent years, and I think Napoli have more hunger than Real.

"It would be a heroic act to get through to the next round and sometimes there are games which can change the course of your whole season. If we beat Real, the lads would be really hyped up and the fans would be delirious. As a film producer, I love gifting dreams to people."

Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring for Napoli in their Serie A game against Torino.
Napoli take on Real Madrid in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Napoli take on Real without their most lethal weapon from last season, Gonzalo Higuain, but they do possess a team which is proving to be equally adept without a player who set a Serie A season record with 36 goals last term.

De Laurentiis believes his club are even stronger this year than they were with the Argentina international in the side.

"We're better without Higuain because it has made [coach Maurizio] Sarri realise that we needed to get back to playing as a team," De Laurentiis said. "Selling Higuain really has made the coach get the best out of the situation and he's managed to get all of our players on track.

"Higuain probably thought about winning the Champions League [by leaving], and I do hope he wins it, but after we have. And anyway, his brother said that Gonzalo didn't want to play with one guy who was playing well for the Azzurri [Italy national team] and that he didn't want to work with another guy here either.

"We spoke to Nicolas [Higuain's brother and agent] and he told us that Gonzalo wanted to be in a side full of names and stars rather than in one where new talents were being discovered, and it got to the stage where, even though we were offering him more money than he is getting at Juventus, he went to the Bianconeri anyway."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.