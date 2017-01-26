Previous
BolognaBologna
NapoliNapoli
1
7
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Marek Hamsik 'hopes to beat' Diego Maradona's Napoli goal-scoring record

Marek Hamsik has scored nine goals in 23 Serie A appearances this season.

Marek Hamsik is aiming to beat Diego Maradona's goal-scoring record for Napoli after a hat trick in the 7-1 win against Bologna took him to 109 goals, just six behind the all-time record of 115.

Hamsik and Dries Mertens both claimed trebles in the Serie A win on Saturday, a result that left Napoli second and three points behind leaders Juventus, having played a game more.

"This is a great trophy for me and I'll keep it. Aside from the hat trick, it was a great Napoli performance in a difficult arena," Hamsik told Sky Sport Italia.

"We are taking these steps forward in order to achieve something great. It's a shame we dropped those points against Palermo [in a 1-1 draw last weekend], but we're on the right track."

The 29-year-old added: "I hope to beat Maradona's record. If it's not this season, it'll be the next. I am happy to be getting close."

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri tried to play down his side's feat following the high-scoring win and said there are still improvements to be made, especially in defence.

"We have scored many goals, yes, but in the last 12 games it's 10 wins and two draws. This is why we have to focus only on what we do and ignore the other results," he said.

"After a game like this I feel a little angry, as we created perhaps fewer scoring opportunities tonight than against Palermo, but then we scored one and tonight seven.

"We had the right attitude and controlled the situation well during difficult moments.

"Of course we're not perfect, as we continue to concede a few too many goals and that means we have some black-outs and weaknesses that need to be fixed."

