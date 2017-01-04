Arkadiusz Milik resumes Napoli training after injury

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Arkadiusz Milik

Milik resumes Napoli training after injury

Napoli PA Sport
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini during Napoli's Serie A game against Sampdoria in January 2017.

Sarri must improve management - Parisi

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read
NapoliNapoli
SpeziaSpezia
3
1
FT
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
NapoliNapoli
SampdoriaSampdoria
2
1
FT
Highlights

Will Allegri keep going with Juventus?

Serie A James Horncastle
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Pavoletti closes in on transfer to Napoli

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli - president

Napoli ESPN staff
Read
FiorentinaFiorentina
NapoliNapoli
3
3
FT
Highlights
Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Giaccherini 'happy' despite lack of games - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Liverpool keen on Thiago Maia - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dries Mertens celebrates a goal scored for Napoli in their Serie A game against Torino.

Mertens' four goals for Napoli didn't sink in

Napoli Selene Scarsi
Read

Mertens a testament to Sarri

Italian Serie A
Read
NapoliNapoli
TorinoTorino
5
3
FT
Highlights

Genoa boss expects Pavoletti to leave

Transfers Selene Scarsi
Read

Buffon: Roma, Napoli are big title threats

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Arkadiusz Milik

Milik eager for return in time for Madrid

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read

Napoli target new striker in January

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
 By PA Sport
Arkadiusz Milik resumes Napoli training after injury

Arkadiusz Milik
Arkadiusz Milik has been out of action since October.

Napoli have confirmed Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training following his three-month injury layoff.

The Poland striker, who arrived in Naples in the summer having transferred from Ajax, has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty in early October.

The club posted a picture on its Twitter account of the 22-year-old smiling, with the caption: "Arek is healed! He can return to training with the group. Welcome back."

Milik has scored seven goals in nine games for Napoli, who are third in Serie A and have a Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid approaching.

Comments

