Arkadiusz Milik resumes Napoli training after injury
Napoli have confirmed Arkadiusz Milik has returned to training following his three-month injury layoff.
The Poland striker, who arrived in Naples in the summer having transferred from Ajax, has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty in early October.
Arek è guarito ! Può tornare ad allenarsi con il gruppo. Bentornato #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/oXXG8T9llJ- Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 12, 2017
The club posted a picture on its Twitter account of the 22-year-old smiling, with the caption: "Arek is healed! He can return to training with the group. Welcome back."
Milik has scored seven goals in nine games for Napoli, who are third in Serie A and have a Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid approaching.
Comments
