Maurizio Sarri must improve man management - agent Fabio Parisi

Manolo Gabbiadini has struggled for regular playing time at Napoli.

The agent of former Napoli midfielder Jonathan De Guzman says the situation Manolo Gabbiadini is experiencing at the Serie A club is just further proof that coach Maurizio Sarri must improve his man-management.

De Guzman joined Chievo on a season-long loan in the summer after making just 36 appearances in two years for the Azzurri. Almost all of those game came under Rafa Benitez with De Guzman not given a look-in by Sarri, who dropped him from his first-team squad soon after taking over

Gabbiadini is also now set to leave Naples and De Guzman's agent Fabio Parisi claims the situation is not too dissimilar to the one his client experienced under the former Empoli coach's tutelage.

"It looks like Gabbiadini and Napoli are going to go separate ways and the goals he has scored in recent games are going to ensure Napoli get the best deal possible for him," Parisi told Radio CRC. "It's only right that Napoli aim to recoup as much as they can from what was a big investment.

"Napoli have a big squad, full of quality and expensive players so it's only normal that there is a lot of competition for places, but the coach needs to get better at managing his players.

"His relationship with Gabbiadini has not been great. The lad never felt he had the coach's faith in him and Sarri has got to improve in this sense -- he needs to make everybody feel important. I don't want to dig the past up again, but De Guzman was never even considered.

"He's gone to Chievo and is back to his best. You've got to consider everybody. Look at [Marco] Rog -- he's extraordinarily talented and you can't waste that. He also now needs to feel he has the coach's faith and [Sarri] needs to be talking to him constantly."

De Guzman has played in 15 of Chievo's 19 Serie A games so far this season. He is due to return to Napoli in the summer, when he will still have a year left to run on his contract.

