Maurizio Sarri must improve man management - agent Fabio Parisi

Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
1
1
LIVE 54'
Manolo Gabbiadini during Napoli's Serie A game against Sampdoria in January 2017.

Sarri must improve management - Parisi

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read
NapoliNapoli
SpeziaSpezia
3
1
FT
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini to leave Napoli in window - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
NapoliNapoli
SampdoriaSampdoria
2
1
FT
Highlights

Will Allegri keep going with Juventus?

Serie A James Horncastle
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Leonardo Pavoletti in action for Genoa against Udinese.

Napoli announce signing of Pavoletti

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Pavoletti closes in on transfer to Napoli

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Manolo Gabbiadini

Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli - president

Napoli ESPN staff
Read
FiorentinaFiorentina
NapoliNapoli
3
3
FT
Highlights
Emanuele Giaccherini in action for Napoli against Inter Milan in Serie A.

Giaccherini 'happy' despite lack of games - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Liverpool keen on Thiago Maia - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Dries Mertens celebrates a goal scored for Napoli in their Serie A game against Torino.

Mertens' four goals for Napoli didn't sink in

Napoli Selene Scarsi
Read

Mertens a testament to Sarri

Italian Serie A
Read
NapoliNapoli
TorinoTorino
5
3
FT
Highlights

Genoa boss expects Pavoletti to leave

Transfers Selene Scarsi
Read

Buffon: Roma, Napoli are big title threats

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Arkadiusz Milik

Milik eager for return in time for Madrid

Napoli Ben Gladwell
Read

Napoli target new striker in January

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Napoli's Koulibaly out with knee injury

Napoli PA Sport
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Maurizio Sarri must improve man management - agent Fabio Parisi

Manolo Gabbiadini during Napoli's Serie A game against Sampdoria in January 2017.
Manolo Gabbiadini has struggled for regular playing time at Napoli.

The agent of former Napoli midfielder Jonathan De Guzman says the situation Manolo Gabbiadini is experiencing at the Serie A club is just further proof that coach Maurizio Sarri must improve his man-management.

De Guzman joined Chievo on a season-long loan in the summer after making just 36 appearances in two years for the Azzurri. Almost all of those game came under Rafa Benitez with De Guzman not given a look-in by Sarri, who dropped him from his first-team squad soon after taking over

Gabbiadini is also now set to leave Naples and De Guzman's agent Fabio Parisi claims the situation is not too dissimilar to the one his client experienced under the former Empoli coach's tutelage.

"It looks like Gabbiadini and Napoli are going to go separate ways and the goals he has scored in recent games are going to ensure Napoli get the best deal possible for him," Parisi told Radio CRC. "It's only right that Napoli aim to recoup as much as they can from what was a big investment.

"Napoli have a big squad, full of quality and expensive players so it's only normal that there is a lot of competition for places, but the coach needs to get better at managing his players.

"His relationship with Gabbiadini has not been great. The lad never felt he had the coach's faith in him and Sarri has got to improve in this sense -- he needs to make everybody feel important. I don't want to dig the past up again, but De Guzman was never even considered.

"He's gone to Chievo and is back to his best. You've got to consider everybody. Look at [Marco] Rog -- he's extraordinarily talented and you can't waste that. He also now needs to feel he has the coach's faith and [Sarri] needs to be talking to him constantly."

De Guzman has played in 15 of Chievo's 19 Serie A games so far this season. He is due to return to Napoli in the summer, when he will still have a year left to run on his contract.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

