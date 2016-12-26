Manolo Gabbiadini 'not suited' to Napoli's system - Aurelio De Laurentiis

Manolo Gabbiadini will be allowed to leave Napoli.

Manolo Gabbiadini is set to leave Napoli in January after club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said the forward is "not suited" to coach Maurizio Sarri's system.

The 25-year-old has been linked to Wolfsburg, Everton and Stoke City after making just seven starts in Serie A this season.

And although Gabbiadini scored a late penalty to salvage a draw against Fiorentina on Thursday, De Laurentiis said he is not in the club's plans for the future.

"It's not that he wasn't able to express himself, it's just that different things are asked of him and they are not in his locker," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"Gabbiadini scored a lot of goals at Sampdoria and also here under Rafael Benitez, so with a different system to the one Sarri uses, he should have a better chance of being decisive.

"I thought that his performance in the first season was because of physical issues but that wasn't the case. He is simply not suited to Sarri's football.

"You can't make something fit when it doesn't. It's like an out-of-key note in a harmony. Sarri can't lose points to help one player improve."

Meanwhile, Leonardo Pavoletti will have his medical next Wednesday following his move from Genoa last week.