Prejuce Nakoulma wants immediate Nantes exit - sources

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
1
LIVE 52'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
0
LIVE 6'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Nakoulma wants immediate Nantes exit - sources

Football Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Read

Nantes 0-1 Marseille: Ocampos snatches late winner

French Ligue 1
Read

Lille 3-0 Nantes: Bielsa wins in debut

Highlights
Read
Amine Harit of France celebrates after scoring for France during the Under-20 World Cup match against Honduras.

Schalke sign Nantes starlet Harit for €10m

Transfers Associated Press
Read
Chidozie Awaziem of FC Porto in action during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

Nigerian Awaziem joins Nantes

Nigerian Awaziem joins Nantes Colin Udoh, KweséESPN
Read
Amine Harit of France celebrates after scoring for France during the Under-20 World Cup match against Honduras.

Harit to leave Nantes despite Ranieri appointment

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Ranieri unveiling

Nantes boss Ranieri to put Leicester in past

Nantes PA Sport
Read

Ranieri appointed new Nantes coach

Nantes PA Sport
Read
Claudio Ranieri could not locate the magic that fueled Leicester City's title-winning run.

Ranieri: Domenech has always been bizarre

Nantes Ben Gladwell
Read

Can Ranieri turn things around at Nantes?

French Ligue 1
Read

Nantes allowed to appoint Ranieri - report

Nantes Ian Holyman
Read

Ranieri among candidates for Nantes job

Nantes ESPN staff
Read

Porto confirm Conceicao as new manager

Portuguese Liga ESPN staff
Read

Conceicao leaves Nantes to take over Porto

French Ligue 1 Associated Press
Read

Police raid PSG, homes of Di Maria, Pastore

Paris Saint-Germain Associated Press
Read

Not all about the goals, says Nakoulma

Football
Read
NantesNantes
NiceNice
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kylian Mbappe and Monaco kept up their title challenge with a 2-1 win.

Ligue 1: Monaco win to stretch lead to five

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Grzegorz Krychowiak

Nantes chief: Krychowiak wasting his time

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Ligue 1: Monaco top; Payet leads Marseille

Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read
 By Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Prejuce Nakoulma wants immediate Nantes exit - sources

Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma is keen on an immediate exit from Nantes and has requested a transfer from the club, according to reports in the French press.

L'Equipe have reported that the relationship between Nakoulma and the club's management is uneasy, and that the 30-year-old has asked to be allowed to leave the Canaries.

"I'm not enjoying the start of the season because we've lost two matches," the forward told journalists, as per France Bleu. "I'm also not enjoying it from a personal point of view.

"Anybody could be on the bench," he added. "The coach knows what he's doing, it's not my place to criticise his decisions."

Nakoulma was signed from Kayserispor in January, and enjoyed a strong second half of last season, scoring six goals in 11 outings to endear himself to the Nantes supporters.

He also impressed with Burkina Faso at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring against Gabon in the group stage and Tunisia in the quarterfinal.

However, despite starting Nantes' opener - a 3-0 defeat at LOSC Lille - Nakoulma has been overlooked by Claudio Ranieri, sitting out the last two matches.

Nantes have improved since that opening defeat - and a 1-0 home loss against Marseille - to beat Troyes 1-0 away on Saturday, despite the dismissal of Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Nakoulma, who previously represented CF Ouagadougou, Gornik Zabrze and Mersin Idman Yurdu, is under contract at Nantes until 2019.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.