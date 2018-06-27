Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Game Details
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Game Details
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Game Details
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Game Details
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Game Details
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Game Details
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Game Details
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Game Details
Next
SpainSpain
MoroccoMorocco
2
2
FT
Match 36
Game Details
Highlights

VAR awards Aspas and Spain another leveler

FIFA World Cup
Read

En-Nesyri restores Morocco's lead late on

FIFA World Cup
Read
SpainSpain
MoroccoMorocco
2
2
FT
Match 36
Game Details
Highlights

Isco responds with a quick equaliser for Spain

FIFA World Cup
Read

Boutaïb gets Morocco off to a flying start

FIFA World Cup
Read
 By Ed Dove, KweséESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Egypt, Algeria eye Renard as Morocco coach refuses to rule out exit

Morocco coach Herve Renard is reportedly being considered by both the Egyptian and Algerian football federations after his encouraging World Cup campaign.

The Atlas Lions were eliminated after taking just one point from their three Group B outings, but were unfortunate to lose to European champions Portugal and were moments away from defeating Spain in Kaliningrad on Monday before Iago Aspas's late equaliser.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Renard refused to confirm that he'd remain with Morocco beyond the tournament.

"I arrived here two years ago, and I would like to thank the federation and [Morocco's technical director] Nasser Larguet, in particular, for everything," he said in his post-match press conference.

"We'll have time to discuss the future later," he added. "For now, let's enjoy the World Cup, and the great football."

Moroccan source Assabah report that both Algeria, who parted ways with head coach Rabah Madjer over the weekend, and Egypt are considering a move for Renard.

The Pharaohs are currently managed by Argentinian coach Hector Cuper, but his position might be under consideration following an underwhelming World Cup campaign in which the North Africans didn't take a single point from their three Group A games.

Renard was appointed Morocco coach in February 2016 after winning the African Cup of Nations with both Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

He's also coached LOSC Lille, Sochaux, Angola, Algerian heavyweights USM Alger and Cambridge United.

Ed Dove is the Soccer Editor for KweséESPN. Follow him on Twitter @EddyDove.

