Egypt, Algeria eye Renard as Morocco coach refuses to rule out exit

Morocco coach Herve Renard is reportedly being considered by both the Egyptian and Algerian football federations after his encouraging World Cup campaign.

The Atlas Lions were eliminated after taking just one point from their three Group B outings, but were unfortunate to lose to European champions Portugal and were moments away from defeating Spain in Kaliningrad on Monday before Iago Aspas's late equaliser.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Renard refused to confirm that he'd remain with Morocco beyond the tournament.

"I arrived here two years ago, and I would like to thank the federation and [Morocco's technical director] Nasser Larguet, in particular, for everything," he said in his post-match press conference.

"We'll have time to discuss the future later," he added. "For now, let's enjoy the World Cup, and the great football."

Moroccan source Assabah report that both Algeria, who parted ways with head coach Rabah Madjer over the weekend, and Egypt are considering a move for Renard.

The Pharaohs are currently managed by Argentinian coach Hector Cuper, but his position might be under consideration following an underwhelming World Cup campaign in which the North Africans didn't take a single point from their three Group A games.

Renard was appointed Morocco coach in February 2016 after winning the African Cup of Nations with both Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

He's also coached LOSC Lille, Sochaux, Angola, Algerian heavyweights USM Alger and Cambridge United.

