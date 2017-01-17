Patrice Bernier signs deal with Montreal Impact to play one more year

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 23/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Bernier Montreal action

Impact's Bernier to retire after 2017 season

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

MLS reaches deals for Canadian TV rights

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read
Harry Shipp Impact action

Seattle acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal

Seattle Sounders Associated Press
Read
Oduro celeb vs Toronto 161130

Oduro signs Impact deal despite SKC pitch

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Costa nears Drogba level at Chelsea - Cahill

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

MLS playoffs review: Seattle's dream run

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
Blerim Dzemaili

Dzemaili to join the Impact from Bologna

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Didier Drogba with UFC star Georges St-Pierre

Drogba makes Impact on UFC's St-Pierre

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sebastian Giovinco

Giovinco in MLS Best XI after MVP snub

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Drogba's return to Chelsea is intriguing but hardly unique.

Drogba's charity may have 'misled' donors

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Altidore thrives in physical games

ESPN FC TV
Read
Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier

Impact's Bernier not looking to retire at 37

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Best MLS playoff game ever?

Major League Soccer
Read

Title-starved Toronto wins instant classic

MLS Cup Playoffs Doug McIntyre
Read
Toronto celeb vs Montreal 161130

Toronto vs. Montreal: Social media reaction

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
Benoit Cheyrou

Toronto tops Montreal, wins East title

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Patrice Bernier signs deal with Montreal Impact to play one more year

Bernier Montreal action
Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier will return for a ninth season with the club.

Patrice Bernier says the 2017 season will be the last of his career after signing a one-year contract to stay with the Montreal Impact on Monday.

The 37-year-old midfielder will take up a coaching role in the club's academy when his playing days are over.

Bernier has spent half his career with the Impact and said he wanted to finish his career in Montreal.

"I am very excited to be able to finish my playing career at home with the Impact," Bernier said in a club statement. "I am proud that this will be my 18th professional season, including nine with the Impact.

"For my last season, I will give everything for the club and the city, with a hope that we finish with the MLS Cup."

Bernier played in 20 regular season matches for the Impact last season and started all of their playoff games as they reached the Eastern Conference finals.

"We are very happy and proud to confirm that our captain will be back for another season," Impact president Joey Saputo said. "There was never the shadow of a doubt that Patrice would stay with us, as he belongs to a category of players from Quebec who will always have a place in our club.

"He is an example and a role model for all our players, on the field and outside of it as well."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.