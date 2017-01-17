Patrice Bernier signs deal with Montreal Impact to play one more year

Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier will return for a ninth season with the club.

Patrice Bernier says the 2017 season will be the last of his career after signing a one-year contract to stay with the Montreal Impact on Monday.

The 37-year-old midfielder will take up a coaching role in the club's academy when his playing days are over.

Bernier has spent half his career with the Impact and said he wanted to finish his career in Montreal.

"I am very excited to be able to finish my playing career at home with the Impact," Bernier said in a club statement. "I am proud that this will be my 18th professional season, including nine with the Impact.

"For my last season, I will give everything for the club and the city, with a hope that we finish with the MLS Cup."

Bernier played in 20 regular season matches for the Impact last season and started all of their playoff games as they reached the Eastern Conference finals.

"We are very happy and proud to confirm that our captain will be back for another season," Impact president Joey Saputo said. "There was never the shadow of a doubt that Patrice would stay with us, as he belongs to a category of players from Quebec who will always have a place in our club.

"He is an example and a role model for all our players, on the field and outside of it as well."

