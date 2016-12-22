Mauro Biello expects Ignacio Piatti to return to Montreal Impact

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
0
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 2/1  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Ignacio Piatti

Biello expects Piatti to return to Montreal

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

MLS reaches deals for Canadian TV rights

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

WATCH: Top 10 MLS saves of 2016

ESPN FC TV
Read
Harry Shipp Impact action

Seattle acquires Harry Shipp from Montreal

Seattle Sounders Associated Press
Read
Oduro celeb vs Toronto 161130

Oduro signs Impact deal despite SKC pitch

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Costa nears Drogba level at Chelsea - Cahill

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

MLS playoffs review: Seattle's dream run

Major League Soccer Graham Parker
Read
Blerim Dzemaili

Dzemaili to join the Impact from Bologna

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Didier Drogba with UFC star Georges St-Pierre

Drogba makes Impact on UFC's St-Pierre

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Sebastian Giovinco

Giovinco in MLS Best XI after MVP snub

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Drogba's return to Chelsea is intriguing but hardly unique.

Drogba's charity may have 'misled' donors

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Altidore thrives in physical games

ESPN FC TV
Read
Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier

Impact's Bernier not looking to retire at 37

Montreal Impact ESPN staff
Read

Best MLS playoff game ever?

Major League Soccer
Read

Title-starved Toronto wins instant classic

MLS Cup Playoffs Doug McIntyre
Read
Toronto celeb vs Montreal 161130

Toronto vs. Montreal: Social media reaction

Major League Soccer ESPN Staff
Read
Benoit Cheyrou

Toronto tops Montreal, wins East title

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read
Toronto FCToronto FC
Montreal ImpactMontreal Impact
5
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 7 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Mauro Biello expects Ignacio Piatti to return to Montreal Impact

Ignacio Piatti
Ignacio Piatti has been linked to a move to Boca Juniors.

Montreal Impact coach Mauro Biello expects midfielder Ignacio Piatti to be in camp ahead of the 2017 season amid transfer speculation.

Piatti has been linked this winter to a return to his native Argentina and a move to Boca Juniors.

Biello confirmed there have been inquiries for the 31-year-old, but said any news of the designated player's departure are still just "rumors" at this time.

"Piatti is with us and as of right now, he's under contract and he's a member of the Montreal Impact," Biello told reporters. "He's a very important player for us and a top player in this league. This is where we stand.

"There's rumors all the time, obviously. When you have a player with that stature and that ability, you get a lot of interest for him. So it's normal, we get that a lot.

"It's not only now that we've gotten interest for him, we've been been getting interest all year for him. It's just the type of player he is."

Biello also said that he had spoken to Piatti and expressed the club's desire that he stay on for the upcoming season.

"Yeah, I spoke with Nacho and like I said, he belongs to us. In the end, these are rumors and there's always interest for players of his caliber," Biello. "We face calls all the time for this type of player, but he's under contract with us right now and we're expecting him in [preseason] camp."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.