U.S. winger Josh Gatt near deal with Minnesota United - report

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Guadalajara
0
2
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Minnesota near deal for U.S.'s Gatt - report

Minnesota United FC ESPN staff
Read

How would Josh Gatt fit in at Minnesota?

Major League Soccer
Read

Minnesota Utd adds Danish winger Kadrii

Minnesota United FC ESPN staff
Read
Alvin Jones

T&T defender Jones to Minnesota for trial

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Kevin Molino

Minnesota spends big for Orlando's Molino

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Minnesota adds ex-Timbers defender Taylor

Minnesota United FC Doug McIntyre
Read

MLS Media Day: Looking ahead to 2017

Major League Soccer
Read

Ibarra ecstatic to be back in Minnesota

Major League Soccer
Read
adidas MLS balls

MLS SuperDraft concludes with rounds 3-4

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

How will Minnesota fare in first season?

Major League Soccer
Read
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Top pick Danladi ready to learn from Heath

Minnesota United Jeff Carlisle
Read

Heath: Danladi's upside is enormous

Major League Soccer
Read

Danladi excited to play for Adrian Heath

Major League Soccer
Read
Abu Danladi MLS draft 170113

Minnesota picks Danladi first in MLS draft

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Heath up for Minnesota challenge

The Boot Room
Read

MLS schedule includes break for Gold Cup

Major League Soccer Doug McIntyre
Read
Rasmus Schuller in action for BK Hacken against Gefle IF in a Swedish Allsvenskan match.

Minnesota Utd close to Schuller - sources

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read
Midfielder Miguel Ibarra made his USMNT debut in 2014 while a member of the NASL's Minnesota United.

Minnesota seals returns of Ibarra, Ramirez

Minnesota United FC ESPN staff
Read

Minnesota at Portland to open MLS season

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Minnesota agrees fee for Ibarra - source

Minnesota United Austin Lindberg
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

U.S. winger Josh Gatt near deal with Minnesota United - report

Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez react to reports American international Josh Gatt could be joining Minnesota United.

Minnesota United is close to signing U.S. international midfielder Josh Gatt, according to the Star Tribune.

Gatt, who last played for Molde in the Norwegian Tippeligaen, would be the sixth player to join the MLS expansion club from Scandinavia since sporting director Manny Lagos' scouting trip in September.

The 25-year-old Gatt has battled knee problems since making his debut for the United States in 2012.

A Michigan native, Gatt has never played in MLS, instead starting his career in Austria before moving to Molde in 2011.

He helped the club win the Tippeligaen three times in six seasons and was a teammate of U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who moved to Club Brugge last month.

In January, Gatt had a trial with German second division club Nurnberg, but he has reportedly decided to return home.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.