U.S. winger Josh Gatt near deal with Minnesota United - report

Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez react to reports American international Josh Gatt could be joining Minnesota United.

Minnesota United is close to signing U.S. international midfielder Josh Gatt, according to the Star Tribune.

Gatt, who last played for Molde in the Norwegian Tippeligaen, would be the sixth player to join the MLS expansion club from Scandinavia since sporting director Manny Lagos' scouting trip in September.

The 25-year-old Gatt has battled knee problems since making his debut for the United States in 2012.

A Michigan native, Gatt has never played in MLS, instead starting his career in Austria before moving to Molde in 2011.

He helped the club win the Tippeligaen three times in six seasons and was a teammate of U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who moved to Club Brugge last month.

In January, Gatt had a trial with German second division club Nurnberg, but he has reportedly decided to return home.

