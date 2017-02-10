Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Minnesota United adds Danish winger Bashkim Kadrii on loan

Bashkim Kadrii has played his entire career in Denmark.

Minnesota United completed the singing of Danish winger Bashkim Kadrii on a season-long loan from FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Kadrii, 25, moves to MLS after spending his entire career in Denmark. He's played for Copenhagen since 2014.

"Bashkim is another really good attacking piece we have added to the club. He's fit and healthy and ready for a new challenge," Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. "He can play any of the forward positions, left, right and through the middle. He's got an eye for goal and good pace and we are really excited to have him."

Kadrii, who has one international cap for Denmark, will be the fifth Scandinavian player on United's squad. He will join an attack that already features Miguel Ibarra, Christian Ramirez, Johan Venegas, Abu Danladi and Kevin Molino.

"I spoke with [director] Manny [Lagos] and Adrian and I had a really good feeling about coming to Minnesota," Kadrii said.

"The plan and the style of play they each spoke about really helped me understand what the club is trying to do and it made me very comfortable with my decision."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

