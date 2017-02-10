Minnesota United adds Danish winger Bashkim Kadrii on loan

Bashkim Kadrii has played his entire career in Denmark.

Minnesota United completed the singing of Danish winger Bashkim Kadrii on a season-long loan from FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Kadrii, 25, moves to MLS after spending his entire career in Denmark. He's played for Copenhagen since 2014.

"Bashkim is another really good attacking piece we have added to the club. He's fit and healthy and ready for a new challenge," Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. "He can play any of the forward positions, left, right and through the middle. He's got an eye for goal and good pace and we are really excited to have him."

Kadrii, who has one international cap for Denmark, will be the fifth Scandinavian player on United's squad. He will join an attack that already features Miguel Ibarra, Christian Ramirez, Johan Venegas, Abu Danladi and Kevin Molino.

"I spoke with [director] Manny [Lagos] and Adrian and I had a really good feeling about coming to Minnesota," Kadrii said.

"The plan and the style of play they each spoke about really helped me understand what the club is trying to do and it made me very comfortable with my decision."

