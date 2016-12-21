Minnesota United seals returns of Miguel Ibarra and Christian Ramirez

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Midfielder Miguel Ibarra made his USMNT debut in 2014 while a member of the NASL's Minnesota United.

Minnesota seals returns of Ibarra, Ramirez

Minnesota United FC ESPN staff
Read

Minnesota at Portland to open MLS season

Major League Soccer Associated Press
Read

Minnesota agrees fee for Ibarra - source

Minnesota United Austin Lindberg
Read

Timbers land Attinella in Minnesota trade

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Johan Venegas

How Atlanta, Minnesota fared in expansion draft

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Garber: MLS not to blame for NASL trouble

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Heath will help form a good foundation

Major League Soccer
Read

Minnesota United names Heath head coach

Minnesota United FC ESPN staff
Read

Magee in line for key MNUFC role - sources

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Calvillo's finish sees Cosmos past Loons

North American Soccer League
Read

Fondy's lone goal seals Railhawks win

North American Soccer League
Read

Ramirez seals brace, Minnesota win

North American Soccer League
Read
Carl Craig

Minnesota Utd making coach list - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Highlights: Miami FC 1-1 Minnesota United

North American Soccer League
Read

Highlights: Jacksonville 0-0 Minnesota

North American Soccer League
Read
Minnesota United stadium rendering

Minnesota United to start MLS play in 2017

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read
Minnesota United stadium rendering

Carlisle: Building Minnesota's MLS team

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Minnesota United stadium rendering

MLS set to make Minnesota announcement

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Highlights: Rayo OKC 2-2 Minnesota

North American Soccer League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Minnesota United seals returns of Miguel Ibarra and Christian Ramirez

Midfielder Miguel Ibarra made his USMNT debut in 2014 while a member of the NASL's Minnesota United.
Miguel Ibarra has returned to Minnesota United after a year in Mexico.

Miguel Ibarra has completed his return to Minnesota United in time for the club's MLS debut, while the expansion team also finalized the signing of forward Christian Ramirez on Thursday.

Ibarra starred for Minnesota in the NASL from 2012-2015 before moving to Mexican club Leon. Sources said an undisclosed transfer fee for his return was agreed earlier this week, while the Loons reportedly acquired his rights from the Portland Timbers in a trade involving goalkeeper Jeff Attinella.

"It means the world to me," the 26-year-old winger said. "This club has given me everything. These fans are the absolute best and I cannot wait to put on the Minnesota colors and represent the crest again. I'm happy and excited to be back home and can't wait to get started."

Ibarra made three appearances with the U.S. national team under former coach Jurgen Klinsmann. When he was first called up in 2014, he became the first player from a lower-division side to do so since 2005.

Ramirez, 25, has been been Minnesota for the past three years but signed his first MLS contract on Thursday. He was named to the NASL's Best XI team for three straight seasons and won the league's Golden Boot twice.

Christian Ramirez
Christian Ramirez was a star in the NASL and now gets a chance to play in MLS.

"It's been a dream of mine to play in MLS since I was younger and attended games in Los Angeles growing up," Ramirez said. "I know there will be an adjustment period coming into this league and I'm very excited about the challenge ahead and the opportunity to work with coach [Adrian] Heath and the rest of the coaching staff."

The duo are favorites among Minnesota fans, who have nicknamed Ibarra "Batman" and Ramirez "Superman."

"I'm extremely excited about these players," Heath said. "Christian and Miguel have proven themselves in this market before as both on-field and off-field assets.

"They wanted to be back here in Minnesota to be a part of what we are doing with this club and in this community. I can't wait to begin working with each of them."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.