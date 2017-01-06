Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

MillwallMillwall
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
MillwallMillwall
2
2
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
GillinghamGillingham
2
1
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Swindon TownSwindon Town
2
0
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
3
1
FT
Game Details
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
MillwallMillwall
3
0
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury Town
0
1
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Braintree TownBraintree Town
5
2
FT
Game Details
BuryBury
MillwallMillwall
2
3
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
0
0
FT
Game Details
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
MillwallMillwall
2
0
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
4
0
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Southend UnitedSouthend United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Oxford UnitedOxford United
MillwallMillwall
1
2
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
2
1
FT
Game Details
MillwallMillwall
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
0
2
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Millwall: We must be at heart of regeneration plans to avoid relocation

Millwall have been at their current ground since 1993.

The chief executive of League One club Millwall has again said he cannot rule out the possibility of leaving London if land around their stadium is compulsorily purchased and sold on.

Steve Kavanagh said the Lions must be at the centre of plans to redevelop the neighbouring land if they are to be able to remain in the borough of Lewisham.

A crucial council meeting was postponed on Tuesday amid growing fury over plans for land around the Den ground to be compulsorily purchased.

Millwall have already warned that they could be forced to leave their south-east London home and relocate to Kent if Lewisham Council goes ahead with its plan.

They say it would have severe repercussions for their youth academy and the Millwall Community Trust, meaning they could lose the source of young local players on which they rely.

It had been expected that the decision would be confirmed at a meeting on Wednesday -- but it has now been postponed, with no new date having been set.

Kavanagh told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We are calling for regeneration and development but we don't want to feel we are not important in this.

"If we are treated in such a manner that this CPO goes through and we are not at the heart of the proposed redevelopment, then we have to consider what we do.

"I have to look at every single angle to make sure the commercial viability and the long-term future of the club, and its community trust, is well served where we live.

"I can't rule out relocation in the event the CPO went through."

The compulsory purchase order was voted through in September but then stopped by the council's own Overview and Business Scrutiny Panel.

It came after links between the council and Renewal, the development company, were revealed.

Millwall have played in the borough of Lewisham since 1910 and at their current ground since 1993.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.