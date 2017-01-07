Millwall may have to move if council land purchase scheme goes ahead

The Millwall Community Trust by the club's Den home.

Millwall have said they could be forced to leave their south-east London home and relocate to Kent if Lewisham Council go ahead with a plan to compulsorily purchase areas around the club's Den ground and sell them on.

The council is considering purchasing plots of land and selling them to an offshore developer, a decision that is expected to be confirmed at a council meeting next Wednesday.

The Lions have played in the borough of Lewisham since 1910 and at their current ground since 1993 -- but a potential move could see supporters travel outside the capital for home games.

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh has said all options would be considered in the best interests of the League One club and the Millwall Community Trust should the compulsory purchase order go ahead.

A statement from the club read: "The chairman [John Berylson] has always been determined that this would never happen, but under such circumstances any and every option would have to be considered to secure the football club and the Millwall Community Trust's future as viable concerns."

The club are concerned about the long-term repercussions the move would have on the Millwall Community Trust and the club's youth academy.

Millwall maintain neither could operate in their current format, meaning the club could lose the source of young local players it relies heavily on.

The possibility of a move has sparked outrage among fans, with a strong local campaign being waged against the council's compulsory purchase plans.