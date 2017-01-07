Aitor Karanka admits striker Jordan Rhodes could leave Middlesbrough

Alexis Nunes and Craig Burley make their predictions for some of the weekend's FA Cup matches, with possible upsets looming.

Aitor Karanka insists his Middlesbrough team outplayed champions Leicester despite their 0-0 draw.

Middlesbrough coach Aitor Karanka has admitted that striker Jordan Rhodes could leave the club this month following the arrival of £6 million signing Rudy Gestede.

However, the Spaniard insists the 26-year-old Scotland international, who joined Boro in a £9m switch from Blackburn 12 months ago, will only go at the right price.

Rhodes has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks having failed to make the impact for which he might have hoped on Teesside.

Asked if he and other players could leave during the winter transfer window Karanka replied: "Yes, if the right offers arrive and the players want to leave.

"I have said always that I am here to help everybody who wants to leave always when we receive the right offer because it is the market and to buy players, we need to sell.

"If one player wants to leave and the right offer arrives, I will help them."

Rhodes was much sought-after when Boro swooped for him, but he has made just two Premier League starts this season and his six appearances to date have failed to yield a single goal.

Jordan Rhodes could be excess to requirements at Middlesbrough.

He and fellow frontman David Nugent have looked surplus to requirements for some time and it would be no surprise if either or both were to go during the next few weeks.

Karanka is hoping Gestede's capture from Aston Villa can help increase his side's firepower with the promoted club having managed just 17 goals in 20 league games to date.

He said: "I think he's a really good player for us. He gives us something different, he gives us things that we can't [do] at the moment and I am really pleased because he was here the first day that he could be here.

"I am really pleased because with him, we are adding a good player and a good person."

Gestede is likely to go straight into the squad for Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, although he is unlikely to start.

In the meantime, the club will continue to work on its remaining targets to further increase the potency and creativity available to Karanka.

He said: "I think we need to improve the attacking position, and I hope we can bring in someone on the wings."