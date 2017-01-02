Middlesbrough close to signing Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa - sources

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Boro's Karanka hopes Man United finish top

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Boro resolve vs. Man United gives real hope

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Karanka admires his team's consistency

English Premier League
Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Burley: Man United will push for top four

English Premier League
Pogba, Man United's dramatic late show

The Match Arindam Rej
Man Utd 2-1 Middlesbrough

Premier League Highlights
Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Prem: Pogba heads Man United ahead

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Martial goal -- Man United (85')

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Leadbitter goal -- Middlesbrough (67')

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Ibrahimovic's goal disallowed

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Pogba acrobatic effort denied by post

Premier League Highlights
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Fellaini replaces ill Carrick for Man United

English Premier League ESPN staff
Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Man United more than just Ibra - Karanka

English Premier League PA Sport
ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
WATCH: Funniest Prem moments of 2016

Premier League Highlights
Karanka excited for reunion with Mourinho

English Premier League
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Middlesbrough close to signing Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa - sources

Rudy Gestede
Rudy Gestede is keen to move from the Championship to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede, sources close to the Midlands club have told ESPN FC.

Villa boss Steve Bruce confirmed last week that Middlesbrough had made an approach for Gestede, and the sources said the former Blackburn Rovers striker was due to arrive on Teesside for talks and a medical.

Boro are confident of tying up a deal for Gestede and making him their first signing of the transfer window.

Manager Aitor Karanka has made a new striker one of his top priorities during this month's transfer window, with Gestede emerging as his No. 1 target.

French-born Benin international Gestede joined Villa from Blackburn in July 2015 in a £6 million move.

But the 28-year-old has made just eight Championship starts for Villa this season and only three since Bruce took over in October.

Bruce is willing to let Gestede move on as he looks to generate funds for his own transfer plans.

