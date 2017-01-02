Middlesbrough close to signing Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa - sources

Rudy Gestede is keen to move from the Championship to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede, sources close to the Midlands club have told ESPN FC.

Villa boss Steve Bruce confirmed last week that Middlesbrough had made an approach for Gestede, and the sources said the former Blackburn Rovers striker was due to arrive on Teesside for talks and a medical.

Boro are confident of tying up a deal for Gestede and making him their first signing of the transfer window.

Manager Aitor Karanka has made a new striker one of his top priorities during this month's transfer window, with Gestede emerging as his No. 1 target.

French-born Benin international Gestede joined Villa from Blackburn in July 2015 in a £6 million move.

But the 28-year-old has made just eight Championship starts for Villa this season and only three since Bruce took over in October.

Bruce is willing to let Gestede move on as he looks to generate funds for his own transfer plans.

