Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Middlesbrough's Aitor Karanka hopes Jose Mourinho's Man United finish top

While Aitor Karanka certainly would have preferred a win for Middlesbrough, he was proud of how his club competed.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka said he hopes Manchester United win the title after his side lost to Jose Mourinho's men on Saturday.

Karanka was previously Mourinho's number two at Real Madrid and said it was not easy to face off against his old friend.

"It was difficult for both of us because we have an amazing relationship. We both wanted to win," Karanka told the BBC.

"I hope they are at the top of the table at the end of the season and we stay in the league."

Manchester UnitedManchester United
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
The result kept Man United 13 points back of leaders Chelsea, though it leaves Karanka's Teesiders just four points above the relegation zone.

And while Boro can have no real complaints about leaving with nothing, given the balance of play, the nature of the turnaround still leaves a bitter taste for their manager.

"I don't like to lose, but I think the performance, once again against a top team, was really good," the Spaniard said in his news conference.

Old friends Aitor Karanka and Jose Mourinho faced off against each other on Saturday.

"When you score at the time that we did and you lose, it is difficult to take, but we have to take the good things from the game.

"Once again we competed well with a top side who win only in the last five minutes. I'm pleased with the way we competed and we will win games against teams who are playing to stay in the Premier League.

"We have come to Manchester United and they have to finish the game with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Paul] Pogba, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford all on the pitch.

"My players have to forget the result and keep the performance. They can be very proud."

