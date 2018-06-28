Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio regrets playing four-man back line in loss to Sweden

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 85'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Next

Ochoa keeps Mexico's loss from reaching scandalous levels

Mexico Player Ratings Rene Tovar
Read

Mexico coach regrets using four-man back line

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

How a wild final day shook up Group F

FIFA World Cup
Read

Mexico fans show gratitude to South Korea supporters

FIFA World Cup
Read

2018 is one of the best World Cups ever

FIFA World Cup
Read

Germany eliminated from the World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Read

Gomez: Mexico self-imploded vs. Sweden

FIFA World Cup
Read

Mariner: Never saw this coming from Sweden

FIFA World Cup
Read

Marshall: Disastrous second half from Mexico

FIFA World Cup
Read
Sweden fully deserved their victory over Mexico, a result that still sees both sides advancing.

Mexico lose vs. Sweden but still advance amid Group F drama

World Cup Tom Marshall
Read

Mexico fans celebrate as Germany crash out of World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Read
Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance

Germany out; Mexico, Sweden advance: Social media reaction

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read
Mexico 0-3 Sweden: Sweden top Group F

FIFA World Cup
Read

Alvarez own goal gives Sweden three-goal advantage

FIFA World Cup
Read

Granqvist's clinical penalty puts Sweden up by two

FIFA World Cup
Read
Ola Toivonen, Sweden

Mexico yellow card fastest in World Cup history

Mexico
Read

Augustinsson gives Sweden vital lead over Mexico

FIFA World Cup
Read

Referee decides not to award Sweden penalty after VAR review

FIFA World Cup
Read
Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance

Bottom of the group, fewest goals, and an 80-year low

World Cup Debayan Sen
Read
 By Tom Marshall
Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio regrets playing four-man back line in loss to Sweden

EKATERINBURG, Russia -- Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio regretted his tactics and was left "very hurt" by his team's 3-0 World Cup loss to Sweden on Wednesday, despite El Tri advancing to the round of 16.

Osorio lamented his decision to not play with Mexico's accustomed formation of three center-backs to counter Sweden's direct style, but stressed that Mexico is through to the knockout rounds on its own merits.

"We qualified because we beat Germany and South Korea," said Osorio in his postgame news conference. "However and nevertheless, I am very hurt.

"For the first time in many, many games when we play against a team that play that idea of football, of direct football, we usually play with three at the back and an anchor man who is very good in the air. Basically we defend with four.

"Today for the first time we decided to play with [a back line of] four and not that structure. And at the end, we didn't succeed in our penetration in the final third."

Osorio also suggested he wasn't happy with the way his team defended against Sweden's aerial play.

"This is a style of play that all of Latin America struggles to understand and defend against, except Uruguay," Osorio told Telemundo. "We must continue to prepare ourselves for this kind of scenario when we have to play against very tactical teams with a direct style of play and two forwards.

"In the past we played with three defenders and one midfielder in the center. Today we used a 4-3-3 formation like we've been doing at the World Cup and it didn't work in the end."

Mexico finished in second position in Group F and will play its round of 16 tie on July 2 in Samara and the Colombian coach said the squad must regroup as El Tri seeks to reach the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

"It would have been horrible to get all the way to this match with six points and not have qualified," Osorio said in his conference. "We will sit down and over today's match again. But there is not much time to sit and cry over what happened. Now it is time to consider the next rival we face."

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.

Comments

