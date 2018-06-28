Jesus Gallardo's yellow card for Mexico fastest in World Cup history

Previous
Mexico
Sweden
0
3
FT
Match 44
Game Details
Highlights
South Korea
Germany
2
0
FT
Match 43
Game Details
Highlights
Serbia
Brazil
0
2
LIVE 83'
Match 41
Game Details
Highlights
Switzerland
Costa Rica
1
1
LIVE 85'
Match 42
Game Details
Highlights
Japan
Poland
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 47
Game Details
Senegal
Colombia
2:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 48
Game Details
England
Belgium
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 45
Game Details
Panama
Tunisia
6:00 PM UTC Jun 28, 2018
Match 46
Game Details
Ochoa keeps Mexico's loss from reaching scandalous levels

Mexico Player Ratings Rene Tovar
Mexico coach regrets using four-man back line

Mexico Tom Marshall
How a wild final day shook up Group F

FIFA World Cup
Mexico fans show gratitude to South Korea supporters

FIFA World Cup
2018 is one of the best World Cups ever

FIFA World Cup
Germany eliminated from the World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Gomez: Mexico self-imploded vs. Sweden

FIFA World Cup
Mariner: Never saw this coming from Sweden

FIFA World Cup
Marshall: Disastrous second half from Mexico

FIFA World Cup
Sweden fully deserved their victory over Mexico, a result that still sees both sides advancing.

Mexico lose vs. Sweden but still advance amid Group F drama

World Cup Tom Marshall
Mexico fans celebrate as Germany crash out of World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance

Germany out; Mexico, Sweden advance: Social media reaction

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Mexico 0-3 Sweden: Sweden top Group F

FIFA World Cup
Alvarez own goal gives Sweden three-goal advantage

FIFA World Cup
Granqvist's clinical penalty puts Sweden up by two

FIFA World Cup
Ola Toivonen, Sweden

Mexico yellow card fastest in World Cup history

Mexico
Augustinsson gives Sweden vital lead over Mexico

FIFA World Cup
Referee decides not to award Sweden penalty after VAR review

FIFA World Cup
Mats Hummels of Germany react after a missed chance

Bottom of the group, fewest goals, and an 80-year low

World Cup Debayan Sen
Read
By ESPN Staff
Jesus Gallardo's yellow card for Mexico fastest in World Cup history

There were celebrations of relief for Mexico fans who celebrated Germany's stunning 2-0 loss to South Korea meaning they will advance to the second round.

Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo's yellow card for elbowing Ola Toivonen in the first minute of Sweden's 3-0 win on Wednesday set a record as the quickest in World Cup history.

The Mexico left-back made his way into the referee's notepad almost straight from the kick-off of the final group-stage clash as his elbow made contact with Toivonen's face.

FIFA recorded the foul at 13 seconds, which beats the previous record held by Russia's Sergej Gorlukowitsch, who was booked inside 54 seconds in 1994 in the United States.

Uruguay's Jose Batista also saw a red card in the opening minute when he was sent off against Scotland in 1986 after 56 seconds.

There may have been fouls deserving of bookings in some of the earlier World Cups, but yellow and red cards were only introduced at the tournament in 1970. FIFA's records list first-minute cautions at games in 1950 and 1962, but do not specify the seconds.

FIFA also lists Italy defender Giampiero Marini with a first-minute yellow against Poland in 1982, but that incident occurred at 1 minute and 10 seconds.

