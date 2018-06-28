Jesus Gallardo's yellow card for Mexico fastest in World Cup history

There were celebrations of relief for Mexico fans who celebrated Germany's stunning 2-0 loss to South Korea meaning they will advance to the second round.

Mexico defender Jesus Gallardo's yellow card for elbowing Ola Toivonen in the first minute of Sweden's 3-0 win on Wednesday set a record as the quickest in World Cup history.

The Mexico left-back made his way into the referee's notepad almost straight from the kick-off of the final group-stage clash as his elbow made contact with Toivonen's face.

FIFA recorded the foul at 13 seconds, which beats the previous record held by Russia's Sergej Gorlukowitsch, who was booked inside 54 seconds in 1994 in the United States.

Uruguay's Jose Batista also saw a red card in the opening minute when he was sent off against Scotland in 1986 after 56 seconds.

There may have been fouls deserving of bookings in some of the earlier World Cups, but yellow and red cards were only introduced at the tournament in 1970. FIFA's records list first-minute cautions at games in 1950 and 1962, but do not specify the seconds.

FIFA also lists Italy defender Giampiero Marini with a first-minute yellow against Poland in 1982, but that incident occurred at 1 minute and 10 seconds.