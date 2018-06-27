Diego Maradona admits he is a fan of Mexico at 2018 World Cup

Previous
Australia
Peru
2:00 PM UTC
Match 38
Match 38
Denmark
France
2:00 PM UTC
Match 37
Match 37
Iceland
Croatia
6:00 PM UTC
Match 40
Match 40
Nigeria
Argentina
6:00 PM UTC
Match 39
Match 39
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 44
Match 44
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 43
Match 43
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 41
Match 41
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC Jun 27, 2018
Match 42
Match 42
Javier Hernandez

Mexico can't let dream start slip

Mexico Tom Marshall
Hirving Lozano is not shy about getting his revenge but he needs to be careful.

Mexico's Lozano taking and dishing out punishment

Mexico Rafael Ramos Villagrana
What surprises does Osorio have in store for Sweden?

ESPN FC TV
Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio and Guillermo Ochoa celebrate their win over Germany

Don't cry, Argentina: Maradona backing Mexico

Mexico ESPN
Match 44
Lozano focused on Mexico, not Barcelona reports

Mexico Tom Marshall
Gomez: Confidence is seeping through Carlos Vela

FIFA World Cup
Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio and Guillermo Ochoa celebrate their win over Germany

Osorio's praise from fans is 'deserved' - Ochoa

FIFA World Cup Tom Marshall
'Chicharito' has Mexico 'imagining amazing things'

Mexico Tom Marshall
Gomez: Mexico must keep their foot on the pedal

ESPN FC TV
Matchday 10: Belgium & Mexico impress, Kroos rescues Germany

FIFA World Cup
Carlos Vela of Mexico celebrates scoring his penalty.

Vela's 7/10 showing leads Mexico past South Korea

Mexico Player Ratings Rene Tovar
South Korea 'shaken' after conceding penalty

South Korea Reuters
South Korea's 24 fouls anger Mexico's Osorio

Mexico Reuters
Mexico aiming to make World Cup history

FIFA World Cup
Javier Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against South Korea.

Chicharito: Mexico can't get caught up in success

Mexico Tom Marshall
South Korea 1-2 Mexico: Chicharito's half century

Highlights
Mexico with one foot in the World Cup round of 16

FIFA World Cup
Project Russia: Becoming a Mexico fan

FIFA World Cup
Mexico fans look on as South Korea goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo makes a save during their World Cup clash

Mexico fans refrain from anti-gay chant in win

FIFA World Cup Tom Marshall
Diego Maradona admits he is a fan of Mexico at 2018 World Cup

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar examine Carlos Vela's impact for Mexico at the World Cup after years of tension and a criticised move to MLS.
With Group F still wide open after Germany's late heroics, Seb Salazar and Herc Gomez feel Mexico must keep full steam ahead versus Sweden.

Despite having recently said that Mexico did not deserve to host a World Cup, Argentina legend Diego Maradona on Monday said that he is supporting El Tri after a review of all of the Latin American teams participating in Russia. 

"I am a supporter [of Mexico] already because they made this first round great. Mexico have shown that they could be able to beat Sweden, that they have the condition," Maradona told Venezuelan TV channel Telesur during his program "De la Mano del 10."

Maradona also said that by beating South Korea, Mexico showed that their initial win over Germany was no fluke. Against South Korea, Maradona said that Mexico went in aggressively and within the first or second touches they were already in position to score.

Mexico face a tough task on Wednesday. El Tri still might need points to secure a place in the round of 16 for a seventh consecutive World Cup. If Sweden beat Mexico on Wednesday and Germany beat South Korea, three teams would be tied atop Group F with six points, sending it to tiebreakers that start with the best goal differential.

If Mexico and South Korea both win, Mexico would win the group and every other team would be tied with three points.

Sweden haven't made it to the second round since 2006. And like Mexico, six points wouldn't necessarily be enough to advance. The Swedes might end up needing to win by two goals, depending on what Germany do.

Mexico upset Germany 1-0 in their opener and then dispatched South Korea 2-1. It looked like those results would be enough for Mexico to advance, but then Toni Kroos scored deep into extra time to give Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden, setting up the various scenarios that will come into play during Wednesday's simultaneous matches.

A North American bid that included Mexico, along with the United States and Canada, was awarded by FIFA the right to host the 2026 World Cup last month. 

Following the vote, Maradona told Telesur that he did not like the decision to have the three countries host the 2026 World Cup, due to their lack of success and passion for the sport.

"Mexico don't deserve it. The Mexicans come up against Brazil or Germany ... and 'boom,' they're out," Maradona said. "There's no passion. The Canadians may be good skiers, and the Americans wanted to have four periods of 25 [minutes] for the advertising."

