'Sport doesn't have anything to do with politics' - Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Fiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chiapas
América
0
0
LIVE 57'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Juan Carlos Osorio

Mexico squad ignoring politics on U.S. trip

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Sanchez: Marquez deserves 5th World Cup

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Mexico depth chart: El Tri position by position

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Cameroon complete Confederations Cup field

FIFA Confederations Cup PA Sport
Read

Vela showing flashes of brilliance in La Liga

Mexicans in Europe Cesar Hernandez
Read

Osorio takes no risks with Mexico squad

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Dos Santos, Marquez headline Mexico team

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Valenzuela, Barrera catching Osorio's eye

Mexico Hot List Cesar Hernandez
Read
Javier Hernandez

'Chicharito' finally breaks scoring drought

Mexicans in Europe Cesar Hernandez
Read

Mexico's Osorio: Scouting harder after rule

Mexico Tom Marshall
Read

Mexico challenge FIFA over chants

Mexico Associated Press
Read

Liga MX stars who should feature for El Tri

Liga MX Talking Points ESPN Staff
Read

Herrera's passion at Xolos; next stop MLS?

Liga MX Tom Marshall
Read

Herrera aims for El Tri return

Mexico
Read

Damm lighting up Liga MX with flashy pace

Mexico Hot List Cesar Hernandez
Read

Hector Moreno delivers late heroics for PSV

Mexicans in Europe Cesar Hernandez
Read
Estadio Azteca

CONCACAF prefers 3-nation World Cup bid

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF ESPN staff
Read

Vargas to Lopez: Who should join in January?

Liga MX Talking Points ESPN Staff
Read

El Tri has team to win World Cup - Almeyda

FIFA World Cup Tom Marshall
Read

Howard: Lack of passion divided USMNT

World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
Read
 By Tom Marshall
Share
Tweet
   

'Sport doesn't have anything to do with politics' - Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio

Juan Carlos Osorio
Juan Carlos Osorio's Mexico side will open their busy 2017 with a friendly against Iceland in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

LAS VEGAS -- El Tri manager Juan Carlos Osorio insists that the Mexico national team is in the United States to solely play soccer and will not get involved in any political discourse.

Stars like Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Rafa Marquez have taken to social media recently to post messages of togetherness and unity amid talk about strengthening the U.S.'s southern border, but Osorio and his squad -- currently in Las Vegas for Wednesday's friendly against Iceland -- have preferred to focus on sport.

"I think the one factor that still amazes me is the support that the Mexican national team has in any place we've played in United States," Osorio said in Tuesday's pre-game news conference.

"Hopefully tomorrow that will be the case again ... to just show that soccer as a sport doesn't have anything to do with politics or anything else."

MexicoMexico
IcelandIceland
3:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Mexican national team regularly holds friendly matches in the United States and played 10 times north of the border in 2016, compared to just twice in Mexico.

National team sporting director Santiago Banos confirmed that El Tri fans in the United States can expect two more games ahead of the June World Cup qualifiers, with one set to be played in New York and the other in Los Angeles, although the opponents have not yet been named.

"We want to leave politics to one side," Banos said on Monday after the team arrived at its hotel.

"We like coming to the United States to be with the people, to give joy to the many countrymen that have been working here a long time.

"[We want] them to go and support their national team and give them that connection with their country through football, which is what interests us."

Wednesday's game against Iceland is the first of a busy year for El Tri, who will be involved in World Cup qualifying, the Gold Cup and the Confederations Cup.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.