ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Univision to air 46 Liga MX games this year live on Facebook in English

FC's Ciro Procuna discusses Club America's dismal start to the Liga MX season and looks ahead to Chivas' clash against Atlas.

Univision will broadcast select Liga MX games through Facebook Live beginning this weekend, the broadcaster announced on Monday.

The broadcasts will be in English without advertising and available to watch in the United States only, starting with Saturday's clash between giants Club America and Chivas.

The agreement will see Univision stream 46 Mexican league games on Facebook in 2017, including the playoffs.

"We're thrilled Univision is bringing Liga MX matches to Facebook," said Dan Reed, the social media company's head of global sports partnerships. "The move enables Facebook's passionate community of soccer fans to watch, share, talk about and react to one of the sport's most exciting leagues -- all in one location.

"We are also committed to supporting Univision Deportes as it explores innovative ways to complement its television broadcasts. By delivering unique broadcasts via Facebook Live, Univision Deportes is able to further reach new audiences in a truly interactive and social manner."

Reed told Bloomburg that 3.7 million people watched Wayne Rooney's testimonial between Everton and Manchester United on Facebook last August.

