Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7
Draw: 5/1
Away: 12/1
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10
Draw: 12/5
Away: 12/5
Alavés
Barcelona
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1
Draw: 9/2
Away: 3/10
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1
Draw: 11/2
Away: 2/9
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/1
Draw: 15/4
Away: 4/11
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9
Draw: 11/2
Away: 12/1
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Tijuana 1-2 Necaxa
Mexican Liga MX
about an hour ago
El Clasico Tapatio takes centre stage
Mexican Liga MX
18 hours ago
Read
Pressure mounting on Club America
Mexican Liga MX
1 day ago
Read
Ricardo La Volpe walking a tightrope
ESPN FC TV
2 days ago
Read
Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey
Mexican Liga MX
6 days ago
Read
Chiapas 1-0 Tigres
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 29, 2017
Read
Chivas defeat Gallos in Liga MX
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 29, 2017
Read
America, Chivas off to slow Liga MX starts
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Herrera praises Americans in Club Tijuana
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Herrera aiming for a big 2017 with Xolos
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 24, 2017
Read
Yanks Abroad: Spector heading to MLS?
International
Jan 23, 2017
Read
Necaxa 1-0 Pachuca
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 22, 2017
Read
Castillo leads Pumas win over Cruz Azul
Mexican Liga MX
Jan 17, 2017
Read
Yanks Abroad: Tijuana's American duo
International
Jan 16, 2017
Read
What to expect in Liga MX in 2017
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Did karma come back to haunt America?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 26, 2016
Read
Liga MX final: Who has the edge?
Mexican Liga MX
Dec 20, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut
International
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Extra Time: Should playoff decide title?
ESPN FC TV
Nov 25, 2016
Read
Chiapas 1-0 Atlas
Mexican Liga MX
Nov 19, 2016
Read
Necaxa 3-1 Puebla
Mexican Liga MX
Nov 5, 2016
Read
Chiapas 1-2 Querétaro
Mexican Liga MX
Oct 29, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic back to earth
International
Oct 3, 2016
Read
Atlas snap 5-game winless streak
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 25, 2016
Read
Late own goal extends Tijuana streak
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 18, 2016
Read
Atlas, Necaxa battle to scoreless Liga MX draw
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 18, 2016
Read
Marshall: 10/8 rule fascinating for Liga MX
ESPN FC TV
Jul 15, 2016
Read
Club America take first-leg lead over Monterrey
Mexican Liga MX
May 19, 2016
Read
Santos heap more misery on Cruz Azul
Mexican Liga MX
Apr 16, 2016
Read
Tigres, Pumas book spots in Liga MX final
Mexican Liga MX
Dec 6, 2015
Read
Highlights: Queretaro 3-0 Santos Laguna (3-5 on aggregate)
Mexican Liga MX
Jun 2, 2015
Read
Ronaldinho signs pitch invader's Brazil shirt
Futebol Brasileiro
Oct 1, 2014
Read