ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Liga MX roundup: Clausura Week 1
Mexican Liga MX
30 minutes ago
Related Videos
What to expect in Liga MX in 2017
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Did karma come back to haunt America?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 26, 2016
Read
Tigres 1(3)-(0)1 Club America
Mexican Liga MX
Dec 26, 2016
Read
Liga MX final: Who has the edge?
Mexican Liga MX
Dec 20, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Perez's Serie A debut
International
Dec 5, 2016
Read
Extra Time: Should playoff decide title?
ESPN FC TV
Nov 25, 2016
Read
Chiapas 1-0 Atlas
Mexican Liga MX
Nov 19, 2016
Read
Necaxa 3-1 Puebla
Mexican Liga MX
Nov 5, 2016
Read
Chiapas 1-2 Querétaro
Mexican Liga MX
Oct 29, 2016
Read
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic back to earth
International
Oct 3, 2016
Read
Atlas snap 5-game winless streak
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 25, 2016
Read
Late own goal extends Tijuana streak
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 18, 2016
Read
Atlas, Necaxa battle to scoreless Liga MX draw
Mexican Liga MX
Sep 18, 2016
Read
Marshall: 10/8 rule fascinating for Liga MX
ESPN FC TV
Jul 15, 2016
Read
Club America take first-leg lead over Monterrey
Mexican Liga MX
May 19, 2016
Read
Santos heap more misery on Cruz Azul
Mexican Liga MX
Apr 16, 2016
Read
Club America leapfrog Leon with 2-1 victory
Mexican Liga MX
Mar 19, 2016
Read
Tigres, Pumas book spots in Liga MX final
Mexican Liga MX
Dec 6, 2015
Read
Highlights: Queretaro 3-0 Santos Laguna (3-5 on aggregate)
Mexican Liga MX
Jun 2, 2015
Read
Ronaldinho signs pitch invader's Brazil shirt
Futebol Brasileiro
Oct 1, 2014
Read
Veracruz vs Monterrey Highlight
Mexican Liga MX
May 14, 2014
Read
Santos vs Monterrey Highlight
Mexican Liga MX
May 14, 2014
Read
Coaches on the hot seat
Mexican Liga MX
Aug 13, 2013
Read
Highlights: Atletico Mineiro 1-1 Tiujana
Tijuana
May 31, 2013
Read
America keeper scores incredible goal in injury time
América
May 27, 2013
Read
Highlights: Santos 0-0 Monterrey
Mexican Liga MX
Apr 25, 2013
Read
Highlights: Toluca 3-2 Boca Juniors
Primera División de Argentina
Apr 18, 2013
Read
Highlights: Monterrey 1-0 LA Galaxy
Mexican Liga MX
Apr 11, 2013
Read
Highlights: Santos Laguna 1-1 Seattle Sounders
Mexican Liga MX
Apr 10, 2013
Read