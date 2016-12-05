Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Sunderland
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Everton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
West Ham United
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Hull City
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Tigres 1(3)-(0)1 Club America

Mexican Liga MX

