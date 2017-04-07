Tijuana takes over atop Liga MX Power Rankings as Cruz Azul drops to bottom

Aviles Hurtado and Club Tijuana have retaken the top spot in our Liga MX Power Rankings following a 2-1 win at Chiapas.

While Club America is breaking records under Ricardo La Volpe, Pachuca and Tigres are preparing for an epic CONCACAF Champions League final. And just like last season, Javier Torrente's Leon could make a surprising appearance in the 2017 Clausura Liguilla after another win.

Here are the Liga MX Power Rankings after Week 14.

1. CLUB TIJUANA (+3)

Tijuana jumps up the table thanks to wins on its trips to Queretaro (1-0) and Chiapas (2-1). Xolos have the best attack in the league with 27 goals and forward Aviles Hurtado is tied with Pumas' Nicolas Castillo as the Clausura's top goalscorer.

2. TOLUCA (-1):

After an unexpected 2-0 loss to Cruz Azul, Los Diablos Rojos hosted Monterrey and although they went down 1-0, they fought back to earn a point with a Gabriel Hauche goal. Nevertheless, the attack is lacking spark and key players like Fernando Uribe and Pablo Barrientos are not at their best.

3. MONTERREY (no change):

After picking up a goal in the draw with Toluca, Edwin Cardona now has six on the season. Heading into the Liguilla, Los Rayados' "Fantastic Four" of Rogelio Funes Mori, Carlos Sanchez, Dorlan Pabon and Cardona will be in top shape.

4. CHIVAS (-2):

Chivas have gone scoreless in their past two games, but Matias Almeyda shouldn't worry that much about this current drought. The team is developing chances and with an inspired Alan Pulido, the goals will come in no time.

That's a wrap from Pachuca. Conclusions after that Pachuca 0-0 Chivas. #LigaMXeng ����⚽ pic.twitter.com/rOMr4nN9c3 - Nayib Morán (@nayibmoran) April 16, 2017

5. SANTOS LAGUNA (no change):

Los Guerreros have only lost once this season but they have nine draws, many of which happened after they failed to protect leads. As other squads have late surges, Santos must win its last games to close out the season.

6. CLUB AMERICA (+2):

For the first time in history, America has played six consecutive home games without conceding a goal. What's even better is that Las Aguilas won five of those six matches. America's 1-0 win over Queretaro extended its unbeaten streak to seven games.

7. PACHUCA (no change):

No one would have thought that Los Tuzos would find themselves amid a five-game scoring drought at this point in the season. In their scoreless draw against Chivas, goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota gave a huge game, preventing Pachuca from getting on the scoresheet.

8. ATLAS (-2):

Atlas has picked up back-to-back home draws, a situation that could prevent it from reaching the playoffs. However, if Los Rojinegros are able to beat Pachuca at Estadio Jalisco this weekend, they still have a chance.

9. TIGRES UANL (+2):

Since last Tuesday, Tigres have scored seven goals and conceded zero following a 3-0 win over Chivas and a 4-0 thrashing of Pumas. The defending champions have woken up from their siesta and are ready to win their first CONCACAF Champions League final.

10. LEON (+3):

Leon heads into Week 15 on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, which includes three victories. Los Esmeraldas' 2-1 win over Morelia included a great performance from midfielder Alexander Mejia, whose return has significantly improved Leon's game.

11. PUMAS UNAM (-2):

Pumas have lost to Chivas, America, Monterrey, Toluca and now Tigres this season, shedding light on the fact that they simply can't compete against the league's best. Additionally, their defense is among the worst in Liga MX.

12. MORELIA (-2):

Monarcas lost 2-1 to Leon over the weekend before their trip to Guadalajara to take part in the Copa MX final, but let's not count them out just yet.

13. QUERETARO (-1):

The crowd in Queretaro dreamed that things would change with Jaime Lozano as head coach, but the squad needs a serious overhaul because it's not good enough to finish the regular season in the top eight.

14. VERACRUZ (no change):

Only Tigres had been able to beat Veracruz at Estadio Luis "Pirata" Fuente before Week 14, but Necaxa earned a 1-0 victory. In a weekend that saw Chiapas and Morelia lose, it was vital that Veracruz walk out with a win last Saturday, but it couldn't.

15. NECAXA (+2):

After the 1-0 win over Veracruz, the mind drifts to next season: Will Edson Puch still be in the Necaxa squad? Will Alfonso Sosa remain as head coach? These questions will soon be answered.

16. PUEBLA (+2):

Los Camoteros came back from a 1-0 deficit to get a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. It's looking like Puebla will remain in the top flight, but the team is one that never aspires to anything great and the fans in Puebla are tired of it.

17. CHIAPAS (-2):

It's baffling to think that Chiapas beat Toluca, Chivas, America and Tigres this season, but it hasn't gotten a win since Week 8. The danger of relegation is still present.

18. CRUZ AZUL (-2):

Entering the Clausura, Cruz Azul was thinking about the Liguilla and championships. Now, starting next season, it must seriously worry about avoiding relegation.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.