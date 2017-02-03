Toluca tops Liga MX Power Rankings, Tigres' perplexing poor run continues

Toluca celebrated its 100th anniversary with a 1-0 victory over Veracruz to go top of the Liga MX table.

The Clasico Tapatio was the headliner last week, but Toluca stole the show during its special centennial celebration. Here's where the rankings stand after Week 6 in the Liga MX 2017 Clausura.

1. TOLUCA (+1):

Rubens Sambueza has had a direct influence in Toluca's last two matches. The former Club America midfielder scored the winner against Tigres last weekend and assisted Fernando Uribe's goal to seal a 1-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday. Los Diablos Rojos are unstoppable at the moment.

2. CLUB TIJUANA (-1)

Necaxa's two shots on target were enough to defeat Xolos 2-1 at Estadio Caliente. Tijuana created plenty of chances to get on the scoreboard, but simply could not finish. Next up is a visit to Pumas' Ciudad Universitaria, where it's almost impossible to get a victory.

3. CHIVAS (no change):

After a stellar first-half performance against Atlas, Chivas were able to grab a 2-1 win in the Clasico Tapatio. Heading into this Saturday's Clasico Nacional, Matias Almeyda's team has an excellent chance to extend its unbeaten streak to four games.

Teams walking onto the pitch. Fewer better sights in the Mexican game than a full Jalisco for Atlas vs. Chivas. #ligamxeng pic.twitter.com/HPGoOk8dGf - Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) 12 de febrero de 2017

4. PACHUCA (no change):

Franco Jara's second goal of the season gave Los Tuzos a 1-0 win against Tigres. Despite the complications that came from Rodolfo Pizarro's transfer to Chivas, Pachuca's essence is still intact and will keep the club competing for the top places.

5. PUMAS UNAM (no change):

Under Francisco "Paco" Palencia, Pumas' style doesn't change, regardless of whether they play home or away. In their 2-0 loss to Monterrey, they actually finished with more possession, but were out-shot 20 to 11.

6. MONTERREY (+3):

Monterrey was desperate to get its first home win of the season and led by an inspired Dorlan Pabon, it was able to beat Pumas 2-0. While the other Monterrey side is struggling, Rayados are taking full advantage by climbing the table.

7. SANTOS LAGUNA (+1):

Against Cruz Azul, the crowd at Los Guerreros' Estadio Corona was lively, and why not? The team is displaying the type of football that should get it back into the Liguilla. The side's convincing 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul should leave many fans pleased.

8. CLUB AMERICA (-1):

Here comes the Clasico Nacional and after six games played, Las Aguilas have just two wins. In its scoreless draw against Puebla, America once again showed an evident lack of ideas and intensity.

9. TIGRES UANL (-3):

Watching Tigres finish five of their six games without scoring a single goal is like seeing the Golden State Warriors finish three consecutive games scoring less than 100 points. Their current state is worrying and perplexing, will they wake up and realize the Clausura has begun?

10. NECAXA (+1):

Necaxa's positive momentum is finally taking shape, especially after its 2-1 win at Xolos. Next week, Los Rayos host Queretaro, and if they get the win, they'll once again be part of the playoff conversation.

Necaxa handed Xolos their first home loss of 2017 thanks to Claudio Riano's second half brace.

11. LEON (-1):

Times at Leon have been topsy turvy since last summer. At certain stages, La Fiera looks completely knocked out, but it could reemerge on the brink of a final berth in an instant. After its 2-1 loss to Queretaro, Leon looks groggy. Javier Torrente's team will come back,

12. VERACRUZ (no change):

Veracruz made it tough for Toluca to get the win on Sunday. Angel Reyna, the team's best player, saw one of his shots hit the woodwork. Nonetheless, in its first three visits of the Clausura, it has three defeats.

13. CRUZ AZUL (no change):

Angel Mena and Martin Rodriguez scored for Los Cementeros in their 2-2 tie at Torreon, but if they aspire to reach the Liguilla, tie after tie won't help them make the cut.

14. ATLAS (no change):

After the 2-1 defeat to Chivas, coach Jose Guadalupe Cruz recognized that Rafael Marquez's absence prevented his team from displaying its best football. In Mexico, it should be "No Marquez, No Party," at club and national team level.

15. CHIAPAS (no change):

Even though Chiapas lost 2-1 against Morelia, its performance was good enough to at least deserve a draw. Without a doubt, Los Jaguares have little to worry about after an impressive start to the Clausura.

16. MORELIA (no change):

During the week, Morelia replaced manager Pablo Marini and in came Roberto Hernandez. With the latter in charge, the side was able to get a key win at Chiapas, a direct relegation opponent.

17. QUERETARO (no change):

With Jaime Lozano as manager, Queretaro has picked up one draw and one win. Los Gallos are in the process of springing a surprise comeback and getting into the playoff hunt.

18. PUEBLA (no change):

Los Camoteros had multiple chances to score a goal against America at Estadio Azteca, but in the end the score read 0-0. The goalless draw was the team's second in the Clausura.

Nayib Moran covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @nayibmoran.