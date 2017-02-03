Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1
2
FT
Game Details
 By Tom Marshall
Share
Tweet
   

Chivas and Angel Zaldivar get the better of crosstown rivals Atlas

Chivas celeb vs Atlas 170211
Angel Zaldivar of Chivas celebrates after scoring the opener in his team's 2-1 win against Atlas.

GUADALAJARA - Atlas' 12 games without losing at Estadio Jalisco came crashing to a halt Saturday, with the Guadalajara side going down 2-1 to local rivals Chivas in the Clasico Tapatio.

Mexico's oldest rivalry was one-sided, in truth, at least until the last 20 minutes. Despite Atlas fans making up the majority of the crowd inside Estadio Jalisco, their team was outplayed on the pitch.

The trouble with Atlas is that almost all their build-up play goes through captain Rafa Marquez, and when "El Kaiser de Michoacan" was ruled out with a right hamstring complaint ahead of the game, Los Rojinegros' chances of getting a result instantly diminished.

But that shouldn't take anything away from Chivas' display. The team may have been fortunate to win a penalty just before the half-hour mark and capitalized on an absolute gift from Atlas keeper Oscar Ustari in the 40th minute to go 2-0 up, but this was arguably the best Chivas have played this season.

In front of 53,219 and against an Atlas team fielding eight Mexico-born players in its starting XI, Chivas took control of the match from the start through central midfielders Orbelin Pineda and Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez. But it was in the final third where Chivas' improvement could really be seen.

The inclusion of Angel Zaldivar in place of Alan Pulido as Chivas' center forward seemed to make the side click. Isaac Brizuela was a menace down the right, Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez was a spark on the left and Rodolfo Pizarro floated off Zaldivar. The result was a fluid attacking unit that Atlas struggled to cope with, even if legions of fans were given a brief flicker of hope of pulling off an unlikely result when Martin Barragan reduced the deficit late on.

Moving forward, Chivas coach Matias Almeyda will have to choose between Pulido and Zaldivar -- a player Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio really likes -- but on the basis of Saturday's display it is the local striker Zaldivar who deserves to keep his place for next weekend's Clasico Nacional against Club America.

Atlas fans will argue that the officials gave them very little on Saturday night, but the truth is that Chivas have a better side right now and are a match for any other team in the Liga MX when they play with the intensity they showed for most the Clasico Tapatio. Atlas, meanwhile, should be seriously concerned with the relegation fight in 2018, for which they are in last position.

Tom Marshall covers Liga MX and the Mexican national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @MexicoWorldCup.

