Liga MX Talking Points: Should Club America stick with Ricardo La Volpe?

Ricardo La Volpe's Club America currently sits in a disappointing 11th place with two wins and three losses to start the 2017 Clausura. Should Las Aguilas keep him on board? Our experts Tom Marshall, Nayib Moran, Cesar Hernandez and Eric Gomez weigh in on the controversial coach's reign at the club.

Should Club America stick with Ricardo La Volpe? Yes No 31% Yes

69% No

NO, he was always a short-term solution

No. Under normal circumstances, managers should be given time to embed their DNA onto their teams and instill their philosophies. But La Volpe at Club America just didn't seem very well thought out. After Ignacio "Nacho" Ambriz's early season struggles in the 2016 Apertura, La Volpe was perhaps the easiest option and the players -- in the club's centennial season -- seemed to improve when he took over. But the easiest choice isn't often the best one. It appeared to be a short-term solution and one that's seen La Volpe struggle to play the kind of football America fans want to watch.

The boss has admittedly suffered from losing leaders like Rubens Sambueza and Moises Munoz, but decisions like playing Oribe Peralta in midfield, coupled with poor results early this campaign, point to something not being right at Las Aguilas.

If River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has any interest at all in taking the Club America job, the club's owners should do everything in their power to bring him on board. -- Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup)

NO, he's no longer the innovator of days past

When La Volpe was hired by America sporting president Ricardo Pelaez, it was said that his vast understanding of Liga MX made him a great replacement for "Nacho" Ambriz. La Volpe was a safe pick during a turbulent time for the club, when all eyes were on centennial success. After all of the ups and downs, La Volpe led Las Aguilas to the Liga MX final, which they lost on penalties to Tigres.

Ricardo La Volpe came on board as Club America boss in Sept. 2016. Has he done enough to keep his spot in the time since?

America has started this new season with football that lacks identity and intensity. During his brief stint at America, La Volpe has proven that he's more than capable of leading a club's youth academy -- that he discovered Edson Alvarez attests to this fact -- but he no longer has the coaching acumen that once made him an innovator in the Mexican game. Since his days as national team manager, it's been failure after failure.

America needs to ask itself if La Volpe has the potential to lead the club to future greatness. The answer right now is no. Over in Spain, meanwhile, coaches like Joaquin Caparros -- who has confirmed his interest in managing in Mexico -- are only one call away from possibly accepting the challenge. -- Nayib Moran (@nayibmoran)

YES, he deserves a shot for crunch February clashes

Since La Volpe's arrival last September, he has felt more like a placeholder than a long-term solution for America. Despite the fact that he was able to take the squad to the finals last season, the lack of an Apertura title has done little to elevate his status.

Without a league championship, La Volpe went into the Clausura with a dark cloud lingering over his head. Following three defeats in five matches, it's unsurprising that many impatient fans have grown tired of the manager.

Should America already ditch La Volpe? That all depends on this month.

In February, Las Aguilas have matches scheduled against Puebla, Chivas and Cruz Azul. The latter two will surely define the manager's future with the team.

Ricardo La Volpe was hired and then quickly fired by Chivas owner Jorge Vergara in 2014.

Getting rid of La Volpe now, before two noteworthy matches, would be an odd move from the organization. At the very least, he deserves this month to prove that he is capable of securing points against big rivals.

If he stumbles against both sides and there is a suitable replacement lined up, it would probably be in the club's best interest to drop the coach. -- Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol)

YES, but with a caveat

The short answer? Yes. The long answer? Yes, but with a caveat.

La Volpe hasn't officially won a Liga MX title since 1993. That's almost a quarter of a century. It's insane to think that despite his amazing experience, keen eye for talent (once again on display with the rapid evolution of Alvarez) and generally pleasing style of play, America is not on pace to win a title this season.

Las Aguilas' boss signed off on a disastrous roster rebuild and though the squad will get better towards the end of the campaign, it will likely take a full semester for them to get comfortable with each other. Paraguay international Cecilio Dominguez looks to be a massive star, but he's still doing things on his own instead of combining with teammates. His compatriot Cristhian Paredes, 18, has yet to debut, but he will be asked to man a defensive midfield role that the team has tried to fill with little success for years now. That's tough to say the least.

If America doesn't at least win the Copa MX, that will be the end for La Volpe at the club. His career has told us that time and again, he does not deliver under pressure. Why would Pelaez & Co. hope he bucks the trend beyond this tournament? -- Eric Gomez (@EricGomez86)

